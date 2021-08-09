Masks still optional in Campbell County schools, board awaits legal opinion

Masks still are optional in Campbell County Public Schools, but the Campbell County School Board said Monday it is awaiting guidance from its legal counsel following the updated guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As a result of the governor’s announcement last Thursday and a change in the CDC guidance, we are awaiting an opinion from the school board’s attorney as to whether this change requires us to institute a mask requirement,” board chair David Phillips said at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The CDC most recently recommended universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors in school settings.

The school division released its health and safety mitigation plan for the 2021-22 school year at the end of July, which stated mask wearing would be optional in all its schools. Several members of the public attended Monday’s meeting, many with signs in hand, sharing their opposition to mandatory masks.