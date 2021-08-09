 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks still optional in Campbell County schools, board awaits legal opinion
breaking top story

Masks still optional in Campbell County schools, board awaits legal opinion

Masks still are optional in Campbell County Public Schools, but the Campbell County School Board said Monday it is awaiting guidance from its legal counsel following the updated guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“As a result of the governor’s announcement last Thursday and a change in the CDC guidance, we are awaiting an opinion from the school board’s attorney as to whether this change requires us to institute a mask requirement,” board chair David Phillips said at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The CDC most recently recommended universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors in school settings.

The school division released its health and safety mitigation plan for the 2021-22 school year at the end of July, which stated mask wearing would be optional in all its schools. Several members of the public attended Monday’s meeting, many with signs in hand, sharing their opposition to mandatory masks.  

The board’s statement follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement last week that all public school divisions are legally mandated to follow CDC guidance. The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have updated their guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools to align with the guidance from the CDC.

Lynchburg City Schools, Bedford County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools have announced they will start the school year requiring students, staff and visitors wear masks while inside their facilities. Amherst County Public Schools currently is set to start their school year with mask-wearing optional. 

The first day of school for Campbell County Public Schools students is Aug. 17.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert