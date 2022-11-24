Memories of College Lake will live on through new project

In just a few months, College Lake as we know it will begin to change.

The city of Lynchburg will begin the process of draining and removing the circa 1934 dam and transforming the land into a wetlands ecosystem in a process slated to begin next year.

In collaboration with Lynchburg Water Resources, the University of Lynchburg has launched the College Lake Community Memory Project to gather and preserve the living memory of the lake.

“The project is really about capturing the memories and really the community's sense of place. That’s what I call it regarding College Lake and its value to the campus and the wider community,” said Laura Henry-Stone, associate professor of environmental sciences and sustainability. “Even though we are removing the dam and removing the lake, the memories will remain and we want to capture and honor those memories in a sort of creative multimedia format.”

Isabella Meier, UL's archives and special collections librarian, said in an email that submissions will be collected on the university’s website.

Meier said the university and library staff hope people will submit their stories in any format, including photographs, documents, video, audio and other media. There is no submission limit.

“We intend for this collection to always be open and available for public submission,” Meier said in an email. “We hope that this project will continue to grow and include more voices in the coming days, weeks and even years.”

College Lake was built in 1934 and, for many years, residents surrounding the community enjoyed the lake as a recreational area for boating, fishing, walking and swimming. The lake served as an outdoor laboratory for students and faculty at UL.

Henry-Stone said this project is a dream that started for her about 10 years ago, and it's all coming to fruition.

“My dream is to sort of reconnect people to the lake and then also prepare the community for transformation,” Henry-Stone said. "That's really … the role I imagined myself playing from early on with the lake."

Henry-Stone moved to Lynchburg in June of 2012, the same day that a highly destructive derecho swept through Lynchburg, causing more than 70,000 people in the Lynchburg area to lose power.

She moved to Faculty Drive, which runs alongside College Lake.

“From the very beginning of my time in Lynchburg, I had College Lake pretty much in my backyard and it became the centerpiece of a lot of my teaching and my work in the department of environmental science,” Henry-Stone said.

Henry-Stone said her and colleagues did a lot with College Lake such as research, labs and courses with students.

“I developed a sort of personal relationship with the lake as well as a professional relationship with the lake from early on,” Henry-Stone said.

Despite its educational benefits, the lake and its dam have been considered a potential hazard for years. Perhaps most notably in recent memory, a torrential rainfall in August 2018 caused water to spill over the top of the dam onto Lakeside Drive and nearly caused the dam to fail. City officials asked about 150 people downstream from the lake to evacuate due to flooding concerns, but ultimately the dam held.

Submissions for the memory project will be displayed in the university's institutional repository at the university's website. Additionally, there will be a digital exhibit of special materials related to College Lake at https://digitalshowcase.lynchburg.edu/exhibit/collegelake/.

The submissions also will become part of the university’s Knight-Capron Library’s archives.

Meier said the community is invited to take an active role in preserving the history of the lake by submitting as many memories as possible.

“This is especially important for future generations who will not have the opportunity to experience the lake as it was,” Meier said in an email.

Henry-Stone said it’s important to connect people with their landscapes because it promotes environmental stewardship.

“My desire to connect people, to even just to their memories of a particular place, really goes hand in hand with stewardship, you know, helping this community be the best steward of our environmental resources,” Henry-Stone said.