Miyares speaks at Liberty University event honoring law enforcement

Attorney General Jason Miyares was a special guest Tuesday afternoon at Liberty University’s second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch.

“For the men and women that wear the uniform, we have such incredible appreciation for the work you do. I go to work in the morning and put on a tie, you go to work in the morning and put on a bulletproof vest,” Miyares said to the audience gathered. “It’s unlike any job in America today. I call it the hardest job."

Law enforcement members from Lynchburg and surrounding areas, including Altavista, Bedford, South Boston and Martinsville, attended the event.

Before the event started, Miyares answered questions from local media about drugs, violent crime, voting and Operation Ceasefire, a crime-fighting strategy.

In early September, Miyares' office announced the Election Integrity Unit, a team of existing attorneys, investigators and paralegals from across various divisions in the attorney general's office that will provide legal advice to the state Department of Elections as well as investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law.

The announcement came after reports of law enforcement investigations into alleged misconduct in the Nottoway County election office and disputes between an electoral board member and registrar, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

At Tuesday's event, Miyares, a Republican, told The News & Advance he believes ensuring a fair election is a bipartisan issue and he thinks, broadly, most Virginians agree.

“What I want is everybody to know what the law is, have confidence in our election system, so we can have free, fair elections,” Miyares said.

Some Republicans around the country have used election integrity as a rallying cry after President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and false claims of widespread election fraud spread. Miyares' announcement last month about the Election Integrity Unity's creation was met with some criticism that those resources could be better allocated elsewhere.

In an op-ed published last week in The Washington Post, Miyares noted "there was no widespread voter fraud in Virginia or elsewhere in the country" in the 2020 election but said the Election Integrity Unit had nothing to do with that — rather, it's intended to help his office more efficiently work on election matters and protect voting rights.

Miyares on Tuesday also discussed Operation Ceasefire, as Lynchburg is an area selected by the attorney general's office for the effort, which is intended to be a comprehensive strategy to combat violent crime. The attorney general told reporters he and his office looked at the different cities that were impacted by violent crime around the commonwealth.

Miyares said Operation Ceasefire is as a three-step process: intervention programs for youths so they know not to join gang activity; prosecution for repeat violent offenders; and protection for witnesses of violent crimes, so they can feel comfortable coming forward.

Miyares told reporters, “What we have found is the best way to lower violence is to go after these repeat violent offenders and prosecute them and get them off our streets.”

Miyares said there has been an influx of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the commonwealth as well. He said he believes a person selling someone fentanyl knowingly is committing murder, comparing it to giving someone rat poison.

“What I’m seeing all over the commonwealth are people that think they are taking something else,” Miyares said.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said the opioid pandemic hit his city “really hard.”

“There were a few years ago that we were number one in the state for opioid cases,” Cassady told The News and Advance.

There were about 70 people present and seated at roundtables in the Mountain View room of LU's School of Law on campus.

Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks praised having an attorney general who wants to work with the police.

“We have not always had that in Virginia. It’s good that he is about law and order, and he’s about reaching out and helping and working with local departments to make sure all of the citizens are safe,” Merricks said.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said it was great to be invited to the event and said it’s always a good time when “brave men and women of our departments can be recognized for the great work they do in the community.”

Zuidema mentioned the last few years have been challenging.

“We’ve seen both the worst of society and at the same time, the best of society,” Zuidema said. “So it’s been challenging on the one front and it required us to really assess a lot of what we did and how we did it.”