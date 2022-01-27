Monelison Middle to have remote learning Friday

Monelison Middle School in Amherst County will have a remote learning day Friday due to the amount of quarantines and COVID-19 case positivity among students and staff, the county school system said Thursday.

Staff should report at their assigned times, but students should not report to school in person.

Students will have remote instruction following a schedule provided by the school.

Meals will be available at any Amherst County Public School from 10 a.m. to noon, the school system said.

On Jan. 14, Elon Elementary and Amherst County High School went remote for a day for similar reasons.

At the time, Amherst school officials said more than 1,300 students had been quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure after returning from winter break.