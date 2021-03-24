More Lynchburg elementary students to receive increased in-person learning

Lynchburg City Schools has announced it will increase in-person learning for its third through fifth graders.
Beginning April 20, third through fifth graders currently in hybrid learning will begin attending school in person four days a week — an increase from the current two-days-a-week schedule, the school division announced Tuesday.
Students will attend school in person Tuesday through Friday, learning from home on Mondays.
The division previously announced that pre-K through second grade students would increase their in-person learning days from two to four on April 13, following spring break.
Secondary students will continue with the hybrid schedule of two in-person days a week, and the division is continuing to offer a remote-only option for students who choose it.
Jamey Cross
(434) 385-5532
