More Lynchburg elementary students to receive increased in-person learning

Lynchburg City Schools has announced it will increase in-person learning for its third through fifth graders.

Beginning April 20, third through fifth graders currently in hybrid learning will begin attending school in person four days a week — an increase from the current two-days-a-week schedule, the school division announced Tuesday.

Students will attend school in person Tuesday through Friday, learning from home on Mondays.

The division previously announced that pre-K through second grade students would increase their in-person learning days from two to four on April 13, following spring break.

Secondary students will continue with the hybrid schedule of two in-person days a week, and the division is continuing to offer a remote-only option for students who choose it.

