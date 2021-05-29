Nelson County 2021 graduates 'stronger' from unprecedented year

"For this I can only say that I am sorry. I am sorry not because of anything we as adults did not do, but for what we couldn't do," Cheape said.

He went on to say that often in life circumstances are beyond your control but that seniors were given the tools to leap into the next chapter of their lives.

"Hopefully as you look back on these last two years you will cherish the memories made and remember the resilience you have shown with the understanding that you have weathered this storm and it has made you stronger," Cheape said.

Valedictorian Ethan Ogilvie congratulated his fellow seniors, saying they have worked hard to get to this point and navigated the many ups and downs along the way.

Ogilvie said this past year — best characterized as being filled with questions and uncertainties -- carried with it several lessons students can take with them into the real world, like a greater appreciation for friends, family and the small things amongst the chaos as well as how to overcome obstacles.

"Moving forward into the uncertainty of what life has to offer, I hope we all remember this lesson on days when we have more questions than answers. After all these days are as inevitable as the future is uncertain," Ogilvie said.