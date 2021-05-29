Nelson County 2021 graduates 'stronger' from unprecedented year

Nelson County's graduating seniors weren't going to let the threat of rain spoil their parade late Friday as the graduating class enjoyed a proper send-off following a year that stripped away many other milestones.
The 2021 commencement ceremony saw 141 seniors walk across the stage under a gray and overcast sky that occasionally opened up for a light sprinkle at the Nelson County High School's football field with hundreds of family and friends in attendance.
And while the return to the Governors football field was a familiar venue compared to the atypical drive-in ceremony last year, there were several modifications because of COVID-19, including socially distanced chairs for graduates and guests spread out across bleachers and pods of seats on the field itself.
Rain began to fall as diplomas changed hands. Off-and-on applause and cheers filled the gap between students and a fireworks displayed capped of the event.
Messages of perseverance, grit and change permeated several speeches as speakers reflected on an unprecedented year dominated by virtual learning and the coronavirus pandemic that turned the world on its head.
Nelson County School Board Chair George Cheape took the opportunity to say how proud he was of the graduating class and to apologize for missed milestones.
"For this I can only say that I am sorry. I am sorry not because of anything we as adults did not do, but for what we couldn't do," Cheape said.
He went on to say that often in life circumstances are beyond your control but that seniors were given the tools to leap into the next chapter of their lives.
"Hopefully as you look back on these last two years you will cherish the memories made and remember the resilience you have shown with the understanding that you have weathered this storm and it has made you stronger," Cheape said.
Valedictorian Ethan Ogilvie congratulated his fellow seniors, saying they have worked hard to get to this point and navigated the many ups and downs along the way.
Ogilvie said this past year — best characterized as being filled with questions and uncertainties -- carried with it several lessons students can take with them into the real world, like a greater appreciation for friends, family and the small things amongst the chaos as well as how to overcome obstacles.
"Moving forward into the uncertainty of what life has to offer, I hope we all remember this lesson on days when we have more questions than answers. After all these days are as inevitable as the future is uncertain," Ogilvie said.
Abigail Foley was named Nelson County High School's salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
In her remarks, Foley thanked family, friends, mentors and loved ones as well as educators whose impact "spans inside and outside the classroom."
Foley said the seniors graduating that day were vastly different from the freshmen that first entered high school four years prior, having been touched by and learned valuable lessons from their peers from the techies to athletes, musicians and performers, artists, agriculture students and more.
"Whether or not we realized it, these different groups of students have reflected different parts on us. I’d like to think that we — the graduating Class of 2021 — are a mosaic of every individual we interacted with within our four years here," Foley said referencing a speech by former President Jimmy Carter.
Like in previous years, Superintendent Martha Eagle presented seniors their first dollar earned as graduates, stating she believed it "paid to have an education." She encouraged the graduating class to never stop learning.
"My challenge for you this evening is to set a goal, have a dream and make a plan," Eagle said. "I challenge you to begin the next chapter in your book of life and your story to be the best you can be and make this world a better place."
Honor graduate Graceann Lawhorne urged her classmates to recognize and appreciate the weight of the diplomas they would receive later that night. Embarking on the next chapter in their lives, she said now was the time to establish new goals and discover new paths.
"As I stand here before you looking back on the legacy we’ve all made together, I want to take this opportunity to wish you the best of luck as you venture out into the world," Lawhorne said. "Leave your mark wherever you go and never forget that these are the people and this is the place that you once called home."