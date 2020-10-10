Nelson County Public Schools to remain in virtual format through end of semester

Nelson County has the lowest reported numbers of any other locality in the TJHD. By comparison, as of Friday Charlottesville had the highest number of cases and fatalities at 1,438 and 30, respectively.

Bonds said schools in Louisa and Greene counties currently are in a hybrid format and have reported positive cases of COVID-19, but there have been no outbreaks — a sudden increase in cases beyond what is normally expected for the population — within those divisions as of Thursday night.

When asked for her professional opinion by Powell if NCPS could safely operate in a hybrid format given the protocols in place under the division's health plan, Bonds said those mitigation efforts would make attendance safer, but there would always be an inherent risk of infection.

Bonds added she felt the benefits of in-person learning and socialization outweighed the "relatively small risk that you're going to have an outbreak in your schools."

In addition to the select number of students with special needs and students with individual education programs already being allowed in-person instruction, the motion approved by board members allows for the extra flexibility to bring in students at any grade level who are struggling academically on an as-needed basis.