Nelson school officials discuss fiscal year '23 budget expectations, student behavior trends

She said she is a little worried about the division’s health insurance renewal because of the possible effects of COVID-19.

"I know that there’s been lots and lots of testing and testing charges are charged to the individual's health insurance plans,” she said. "I do know that some people have delayed going to the doctor or going and having optional surgeries done, but we had a big decrease last year in rates and I don't know that we should anticipate that we would have the same thing occur again."

She said enrollment in the fiscal year 2023 is forecasted to drop to 1,444 students and then again decrease in fiscal year 2024 to 1,453 students.

Pending General Assembly approval, minimum wage will be $11 per hour beginning in January, she said, and will increase to $12 per hour in 2023 and by 2026, it will be $15 per hour.

“We will have some positions that we pay on a daily rate basis that we will have to adjust to meet minimum wage,” she said.

The board will hold its first work session on the budget in January. During its meeting the board held a public hearing on the preliminary budget process in which Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Ernie Reed spoke about increasing wages for staff members.