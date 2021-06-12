New Bedford County Public Schools superintendent reorganizes, streamlines curriculum and instruction

BEDFORD — Bedford County Public Schools' new superintendent is hitting the ground running.

Marc Bergin, who officially joined the school division as superintendent on June 1, presented his annual administrative organizational plan to the Bedford County School Board at its Thursday meeting. The plan reorganizes and streamlines the division's curriculum and instruction department and was approved by the school board with a unanimous vote.

While Bergin just officially joined the division earlier this month, he's been visiting the county and meeting with school principals and central office administration since he was named in March. The reorganized administrative plan was developed, he said, as a result of those meetings with administrators.

"My thinking has been heavily influenced by my visits to our 21 schools and my conversations with our principals and with our central support staff," Bergin said. "I was hearing some common themes."

Bergin said school leaders expressed to him concern that the previous organizational plan — which was created in 2020 under the leadership of former superintendent Doug Schuch and last reviewed in February when Julia Rogers was serving as interim superintendent — was unclear when it came to who they should contact regarding instructional issues.