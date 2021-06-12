New Bedford County Public Schools superintendent reorganizes, streamlines curriculum and instruction

BEDFORD — Bedford County Public Schools' new superintendent is hitting the ground running.
Marc Bergin, who officially joined the school division as superintendent on June 1, presented his annual administrative organizational plan to the Bedford County School Board at its Thursday meeting. The plan reorganizes and streamlines the division's curriculum and instruction department and was approved by the school board with a unanimous vote.
While Bergin just officially joined the division earlier this month, he's been visiting the county and meeting with school principals and central office administration since he was named in March. The reorganized administrative plan was developed, he said, as a result of those meetings with administrators.
"My thinking has been heavily influenced by my visits to our 21 schools and my conversations with our principals and with our central support staff," Bergin said. "I was hearing some common themes."
Bergin said school leaders expressed to him concern that the previous organizational plan — which was created in 2020 under the leadership of former superintendent Doug Schuch and last reviewed in February when Julia Rogers was serving as interim superintendent — was unclear when it came to who they should contact regarding instructional issues.
Bergin noted his new administrative organizational plan does add cost to the approved 2021-22 budget.
"We have local and state dollars in the adopted budget that were already dedicated to our central office supports, and this organizational chart does not spend a penny more but, I believe, provides a much better articulation and level of support for our teachers and our principals," Bergin said.
Most of the change in the new organizational plan occurs in the curriculum and instruction section.
The new plan maintains three curriculum and instruction director positions — director of elementary instruction, director of secondary instruction and career-technical education, and director of special education — and recommends adjusting the current associate director of student support services to a director position. This change, Bergin said, adjusts for the increasing responsibilities of that role.
The plan largely makes minor adjustments to titles of preexisting positions but also adds a few new roles. Under the four curriculum and instruction director positions, this organizational plan includes supervisors for each subject area: math; reading; science and computer science; and history, fine arts and world languages.
Bergin said this is a more traditional model and these supervisors will serve as supports for teachers across the division who have questions about curriculum or instruction in those subject areas.
Two positions were added to the organizational plan as an effect of pandemic-related concerns, Bergin said. A supervisor of pre-referral and compliance was added to address the expected increase in kindergarten and first graders who did not attend pre-k or kindergarten last year due to the pandemic. The plan also adds a supervisor of federal grants position, which will be funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and will work to assist the chief financial officer in managing pandemic-related funds.
Bergin presented his plan to the board in a closed session meeting last week for discussion, Board Chair Jason Johnson said.
"I think it will be a tremendous help to our students, our staff and our schools," board member Susan Mele said Thursday.
All changes to titles, roles and responsibility are effective as of the board's Thursday vote.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 8.