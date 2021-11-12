New cases of COVID-19 in area schools continue to decline

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Lynchburg-area schools each week is on a downward trend.
Area school divisions reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in their schools and facilities this week, down from 58 total last week and 79 during the week of Oct. 30.
Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties combined have reported roughly 1,831 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported three new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases so far this year to 201. The division quarantined an additional 28 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 610 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 13 reported cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 598 cases so far this school year.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, Amherst County Public Schools reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported about 348 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools reported six new cases of the virus this week, bringing its school-year total to 75 positive cases.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 14 active cases of COVID-19 on their campuses as of Friday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 942,837 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 39,407 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 14,321 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.