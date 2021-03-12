New cases of COVID-19 in schools trend downward as Lynchburg-area divisions report 12 new this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported only 12 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 904 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

In January, weekly case counts for local school divisions hit a high when the five divisions together reported 135 new cases in one week. Weekly counts began trending downward in February, before plateauing at 17 new cases weekly for the last weeks in February and the first week in March.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 592,214 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,589 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total case count since the beginning of the school year to 178. Additionally, 32 students and staff members entered quarantine this week due to possible exposure — a decrease from the 56 who entered quarantine last week.

Bedford County Public Schools reported 7 new positive cases this week.