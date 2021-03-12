New cases of COVID-19 in schools trend downward as Lynchburg-area divisions report 12 new this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported only 12 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 904 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
In January, weekly case counts for local school divisions hit a high when the five divisions together reported 135 new cases in one week. Weekly counts began trending downward in February, before plateauing at 17 new cases weekly for the last weeks in February and the first week in March.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 592,214 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,589 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total case count since the beginning of the school year to 178. Additionally, 32 students and staff members entered quarantine this week due to possible exposure — a decrease from the 56 who entered quarantine last week.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 7 new positive cases this week.
Five cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, two of which were traced to transmission in the school. Two cases were reported at Forest Middle School. The division has reported 453 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Campbell County Public Schools had not updated its COVID-19 tracker with new cases from this week. The division has not updated its tracker since Feb. 11.
On Monday, Denton Sisk, the division's director of student services, said the division has not seen many new cases since February, but school principals still are communicating with their school communities when new cases are reported.
Campbell County Public Schools has publicly reported 140 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Amherst County Public Schools has not reported any new cases of the virus this week. The division has seen 108 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Nelson County Public Schools also reported no new cases of the virus this week, as of Friday afternoon. The division has reported a total of 25 cases since the school year began.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the state has seen 25,216 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 9,961 COVID-19-related deaths since March.