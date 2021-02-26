 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools continue decline
top story

New COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools continue decline

{{featured_button_text}}

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported just 17 new cases of COVID-19 this week, continuing a downward trend.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 875 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 572,639 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,657 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported eight new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 30 students and staff members went into quarantine as a result of a possible exposure this week.

The division has reported 169 cases of the virus since September.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bedford County Public Schools reported seven new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total since September to 435. 

One case each was reported at Bedford Connects Remote Learning, Jefferson Forest High School, and Huddleston, Stewartsville, and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools.

Staunton River High School reported two cases this week. 

Officials with Campbell County Public Schools said the division did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon. The division's COVID-19 tracker has not been updated since Feb. 11.

Amherst County Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week, one each at Amherst Elementary School and Amherst County High School. The division has reported 107 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year. 

As of Friday afternoon, Nelson County Public Schools reported no new cases of the virus this week. The division has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 since beginning the school year in a remote-only model in August. 

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that the state has seen 23,978 COVID-19- related hospitalizations and 8,197 COVID-19-related deaths since March.

Area COVID-19 Cases

As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health has reported the following number of COVID-19 cases since March:

  • In Lynchburg, 6,872 residents have tested positive.
  • In Amherst County, 2,665 residents have tested positive.
  • In Appomattox County, 1,399 residents have tested positive.
  • In Bedford County, 5,780 residents have tested positive.
  • In Campbell County, 3,993 residents have tested positive.
  • In Nelson County, 761 residents have tested positive. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken: We recalibrated Saudi relationship

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert