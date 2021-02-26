New COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools continue decline

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported just 17 new cases of COVID-19 this week, continuing a downward trend.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 875 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 572,639 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,657 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported eight new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 30 students and staff members went into quarantine as a result of a possible exposure this week.
The division has reported 169 cases of the virus since September.
Bedford County Public Schools reported seven new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total since September to 435.
One case each was reported at Bedford Connects Remote Learning, Jefferson Forest High School, and Huddleston, Stewartsville, and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools.
Staunton River High School reported two cases this week.
Officials with Campbell County Public Schools said the division did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon. The division's COVID-19 tracker has not been updated since Feb. 11.
Amherst County Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week, one each at Amherst Elementary School and Amherst County High School. The division has reported 107 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Nelson County Public Schools reported no new cases of the virus this week. The division has reported 24 cases of COVID-19 since beginning the school year in a remote-only model in August.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that the state has seen 23,978 COVID-19- related hospitalizations and 8,197 COVID-19-related deaths since March.