Liberty University President Dondi Costin said one of the first things he did before he arrived on campus was send a list of about a dozen questions to all of the key leadership.

During that process, Costin learned the most prominent elements to the staff were their love for the university; commitment to the mission, vision and “to who Liberty has always been;” commitment to training “Champions for Christ” and looking forward to what comes next.

“I’ve learned so much about the university, just from reading those materials as well as conversations with them, and so that sort of allowed me to see what were the immediate challenges that we needed to confront,” Costin said.

Costin most recently served as president of Charleston Southern University for five years, where he oversaw the construction of several facilities and expansion of academic programs.

Prior to his tenure at Charleston Southern University, Costin received the rank of major general with the U.S. Air Force during 32 years of commissioned service, where he also represented Liberty Baptist Fellowship as an endorsed chaplain.

Costin said his first couple of months will be “largely listening to people,” getting the “lay of the land,” figuring out what needs to be improved and what’s going well.

Completing the university’s strategic plan is high on his list. Costin said the process will be comprehensive, involving conversations with faculty, staff, students, alumni, parents, community leaders and politicians; a task he’s looking forward to.

“When that comes to a conclusion, it’ll just be the starting line, because then we’ll know what our marching orders are,” he said. “That strategic plan will outline for us what the hill is that we’re going to take and then the president’s job is just to rally the troops to get the job done, and I really can’t wait to see what that looks like.”

Costin said a successful first year is having a good sense of “where we are” by the end of the year; and after finalizing the strategic plan, he will have an idea of where the university is striving to go.

“I should have a sense of who are our friends, who are our customers, who are those that we need to do a little better job persuading that Liberty University really is everything that we have said that we are; and that we have every intent to be not just the largest Christian university on the planet, but also the most Christ-like, the most God-honoring, the most student-focused Christian university on the planet,” he said.

LU announced the Wilmington, North Carolina, native as the university’s sixth president during a news conference in late March.

The Liberty Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Lee, on that Friday afternoon, described it as a “historic day in the history of Liberty University.”

Costin takes over leadership from former interim president Jerry Prevo, who assumed the role immediately after Jerry Falwell Jr., son of the university’s founder, resigned in August 2020 following a string of personal scandals.

At the March news conference, Prevo said it was an honor and a “great joy” serving as president.

Costin said he thanked Prevo on a couple of occasions and will continue to do so, explaining the former interim president “allowed us to see that Liberty University is about the Lord Jesus Christ,” during the school’s transition from Jerry Falwell Jr.

“He demonstrated that this university was always about God and not a single person, and the university in the last three years has continued to thrive,” Costin said.

In terms of Jerry Falwell Jr.’s resignation in 2020 along with the school’s transition, Costin referred back to getting the news of Jerry Falwell Sr.’s death.

Costin told The News & Advance on Tuesday afternoon that his first reaction was, “oh, no.”

“In many people’s minds, I suspect they thought like I thought, Liberty University is Jerry Falwell and I think all of us thought, what’s going to happen now?” he added.

Costin said Jerry Falwell Sr. would’ve “been thrilled” to see one son lead the university and the other lead the church, which he explained both entities thrived.

“When the events of 2020 happened, I think everybody said, ‘oh, no, what’s going to happen,’ and it just showed again, that all of us are imperfect, we are flawed human beings,” Costin said. “And the good news is that God is bigger than any one of us.”

Costin said his job is to “take the baton and run my lap as strongly and faithfully as I can.”

“I hope they say, man, look what God has done and that’s my job. My job is to make God look as big as he really is, and I hope that happens,” he added. “I hope he’s glorified by the things that Liberty University does, and I hope students are blessed as they become successful and genuinely become champions for Christ.”