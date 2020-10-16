New on-site student health clinic opens at Sweet Briar College

Luther Griffith, Sweet Briar's vice president of finance, operations and auxiliary enterprises, said the college quickly realized it needed to add more services on campus with accessible and expanded hours.

He said the newly formed partnership with Centra gives the college access to the hospital’s entire network versus the school trying to hire a nurse and manage the clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“That's not our core competency, but we can set it up, facilitate it and we can make it make it happen and we were willing to make the financial commitment,” he said.

Construction cost the school about $500,000 to convert the previous office space into a 3,000-square-foot clinic, he said.

Jodi Canfield, leader of the COVID task force at SBC, said if there is a student who wakes up and has a sore throat or a cough, they can be evaluated as soon as possible instead of having to transport them off campus to see a physician.

“We're able to do testing here so it's something that we know rather quickly what the Covid risk is not only for the student but for the rest of the campus population,” she said. “And to have that on campus for possibly a first-generation college student who may have trouble navigating the health care system is very beneficial.”