New on-site student health clinic opens at Sweet Briar College

AMHERST — With a conceptual plan for a new clinic drawn up in the summer, officials of Sweet Briar College moved swiftly and eagerly to open a health center for students just four short months later on campus.
The new student health clinic opened its doors to students Oct. 6 and welcomed U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, inside for a tour of the center Friday.
Cline said the clinic is needed now more than ever.
“Everybody is trying to deal with COVID right now and the fact that Sweet Briar is changing and improving facilities and working with the private sector to make it more successful and make it more possible for students to get that education is a great thing,” he said.
Students now have immediate access to medical care through in-person and telehealth appointments.
Health care is provided in partnership with Centra and HealthWorks, an occupational health service, in the clinic located in the middle of campus in the lower level of the Memorial Chapel.
Behavioral health care is provided in partnership with Horizon Behavioral Health, a student service that was already established on campus.
Until 2017, students went to the Mary Harley Health and Wellness Center on campus, when it was discontinued due to a combination of volume and staffing issues.
Luther Griffith, Sweet Briar's vice president of finance, operations and auxiliary enterprises, said the college quickly realized it needed to add more services on campus with accessible and expanded hours.
He said the newly formed partnership with Centra gives the college access to the hospital’s entire network versus the school trying to hire a nurse and manage the clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
“That's not our core competency, but we can set it up, facilitate it and we can make it make it happen and we were willing to make the financial commitment,” he said.
Construction cost the school about $500,000 to convert the previous office space into a 3,000-square-foot clinic, he said.
Jodi Canfield, leader of the COVID task force at SBC, said if there is a student who wakes up and has a sore throat or a cough, they can be evaluated as soon as possible instead of having to transport them off campus to see a physician.
“We're able to do testing here so it's something that we know rather quickly what the Covid risk is not only for the student but for the rest of the campus population,” she said. “And to have that on campus for possibly a first-generation college student who may have trouble navigating the health care system is very beneficial.”
She said COVID-19 accelerated the process of opening the clinic this fall but leaders of the school knew it was something that needed to be added to the campus with the school’s increasing enrollment.
“We needed to meet that need and it’s something that college students and their families are expecting,” she said. “They don't expect to send their daughter off to college and then have to navigate to the outside world of medical care.”
Inside the clinic is a large waiting room with framed photography by students, a 24/7 private telehealth room for students to access when the clinic isn’t staffed, three examination rooms, a nurse’s station, a separate entrance for infectious diseases, a laboratory space, two counseling rooms and a quiet and dark relaxation room.
Next week, flu shots will be offered at the clinic for all employees and the 350 students who attend the school.
Cline said people need to come together to look after their neighbors, friends, family and students to make sure that everyone is healthy physically and mentally.
“We will continue to make sure students are a part of this whole solution as we move forward with the virus,” he said. “The virus doesn’t care if you’re a college student or an older person and we’re glad Sweet Briar is taking the precautions it needs to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
Sweet Briar, unlike other colleges or Washington D.C., moves fast when problems arise, he said.
“And you have the experience to move fast to make sure you continue to provide the great opportunities that you do,” he said. “I wish Washington could take a page out of your book to cut through red tape and make things move faster.”
