New Rustburg Middle School plans unveiled, current building slated for demolition

Bailey and others advocating for the structure’s survival have made the point that the historic nature of the building could afford the county tax credits to rehab the school. Ideally, Bailey would like to see the building integrated into the new plans.

Johnson said the county had conferred with Davenport & Company, its financial advisors, to review the financial impact of pursuing tax credits. He said the building was not eligible for federal historic tax credits, only state historic tax credits, and that retaining the original 1919 structure would add about $5 million to the project. The tax credits would have the potential to save about $1.25 million of that additional cost.

“It appears that no material financial benefit would be served and more likely the county would incur additional costs if it pursued this option,” Johnson said.

Sunburst Election District Supervisor Steve Shockley, who is part of the joint committee leading the project and helped select Blair Construction for the job, said though it would be nice to save the old structure, it was not a feasible economic decision. Even maintaining it as a standalone structure would be costly, he said, and there was not a clear plan for how the building would be utilized.