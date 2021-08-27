New Vistas School nears finish line for nearly $1M capital campaign

Barbara Johnson, business manager at the school, said the donor will match all new gifts and pledges up to $75,000. Once that goal is reached and matched, the school will have met its $950,000 goal and construction can begin.

"We are hoping within the next two months to be able to meet that goal and then we can move forward," Johnson said.

In addition to a gymnasium, the money raised will support two new science labs and an art room. Eaglin said this will allow the school to increase its science curriculum to include courses it hasn't been able to offer on campus in the past, such as chemistry.

The campaign's name, "Mind-Body-Spirit," refers to the areas of student need the projects it funds will work to address, Eaglin said. The science classroom space and expanded curriculum will increase learning opportunities and improve the students' minds. The gymnasium will provide a space where students can play and nourish their bodies, and the art classroom will allow the school's art program to better serve students' artistic and emotional — or spiritual — needs, she said.

The school's current capacity is 60 students, but Johnson said the addition of these classroom spaces will increase the amount of students the school can serve.

Johnson said the $250,000 gift from the Schewel Charitable Foundation has been the largest single gift to date in the campaign. The largest amount of support, she said, has come from community members and current and past parents, and some alumni also have contributed.

