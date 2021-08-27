New Vistas School nears finish line for nearly $1M capital campaign

A campaign to raise nearly $1 million to support learning and playing at New Vistas School in Lynchburg is closing in on its goal.
In 2018, the school launched its Mind-Body-Spirit Capital Campaign with the goal of raising $950,000 to invest in the construction of a gymnasium, two new science classrooms and a new art classroom at the school's campus at 520 Eldon Street in Lynchburg.
Lori Eaglin, head of school at New Vistas, said the school currently serves 30 students in grades three through 12 with learning differences such as dyslexia or attention-deficit disorders, including ADD or ADHD. The school's small class sizes of about four students each allow teachers to spend more time addressing the individual needs of each student.
Eaglin said the capital campaign was jumpstarted by a $250,000 pledge from the Schewel Charitable Foundation in honor of the late Donna Schewel Clark, a former member of the New Vistas School Board of Directors.
This donation largely was in support of the construction of a gymnasium, Eaglin said. Founded in 1986, the school has never had a gymnasium, she said.
"We've always had P.E. outside or in our dining hall," she said.
Over the last three years, the campaign has garnered more than $800,000 in donations. Earlier this month, the school announced it received an anonymous $75,000 "challenge gift" that hopes to push the campaign over the finish line.
Barbara Johnson, business manager at the school, said the donor will match all new gifts and pledges up to $75,000. Once that goal is reached and matched, the school will have met its $950,000 goal and construction can begin.
"We are hoping within the next two months to be able to meet that goal and then we can move forward," Johnson said.
In addition to a gymnasium, the money raised will support two new science labs and an art room. Eaglin said this will allow the school to increase its science curriculum to include courses it hasn't been able to offer on campus in the past, such as chemistry.
The campaign's name, "Mind-Body-Spirit," refers to the areas of student need the projects it funds will work to address, Eaglin said. The science classroom space and expanded curriculum will increase learning opportunities and improve the students' minds. The gymnasium will provide a space where students can play and nourish their bodies, and the art classroom will allow the school's art program to better serve students' artistic and emotional — or spiritual — needs, she said.
The school's current capacity is 60 students, but Johnson said the addition of these classroom spaces will increase the amount of students the school can serve.
Johnson said the $250,000 gift from the Schewel Charitable Foundation has been the largest single gift to date in the campaign. The largest amount of support, she said, has come from community members and current and past parents, and some alumni also have contributed.