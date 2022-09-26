New York Times columnist gives lecture at Randolph College

A New York Times columnist and CBS political analyst spoke recently at Randolph College on “Why the Founding Fathers Still Matter.”

“What I hope people take from it is to take seriously the idea that our political systems, our government, our structures aren’t static,” Jamelle Bouie, who gave the school’s 2022 Philip Thayer Memorial Lecture last week, said in an interview.

“They aren’t something that are set in stone that we can’t actually change and if we think there are problems then we should.”

The annual Philip Thayer Memorial Lecture brings scholars to the college each year. The event is made possible by the Philip Thayer Memorial Lecture Fund.

The subtitle for Bouie’s lecture was “The Audacity of Our Founding Fathers.”

He described audacity in two ways — “how dare you” and the overall boldness to do something.

“From my perspective, both meanings apply to the founding fathers,” Bouie said in his lecture. “There are a lot of ways in which I look at their behaviors and their ideas ... and I say in essence, ‘How dare you?’”

Bouie began explaining that definition of audacity by giving an example of President Joe Biden and a speech he gave in Pennsylvania in September, where the president said there is a threat to American democracy from extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Bouie said he agreed with the idea there is a crisis facing American democracy but said Biden wasn’t right about the sources of the problem.

“Biden wants to say that the right to American democracy comes from a movement that doesn’t really understand the Constitution,” Bouie said in his lecture. “What I want to say is that the threat to American democracy comes from a movement that very much understands the Constitution, maybe even understands it too well.”

In his lecture, Bouie said the founders of the Constitution designed a system to try to account for theoretical concerns and historical concerns.

He emphasized the Constitution and American democracy are related to each other.

“I think we are facing a moment in the present where our intuitions about what democracy and what democracy entails, is running kind of directly into what the Constitution allows and what the Constitution is — which is a document designed to limit those democratic end goals and to limit those democratic aspirations,” Bouie said.

To explain his second definition of audacity, admiring what the founding fathers actually accomplished, Bouie used an example in history — the ratification of the Articles of Confederation. He said rewriting a Constitution for the states at the time was audacious, as there were a number of people against it.

“I have my problems with the founding fathers,” Bouie said. “But I’d be lying if I said I did not admire what they did, simply on the basis of being willing to do it.”

Hannah Lambach, a junior at Randolph College, said Bouie presented a “really good argument.”

One thing that stood out to Lambach was Bouie’s discussion on the electoral college and the overall voting system. Bouie raised the conversation of what if there weren’t an electoral college.

“This isn’t explicitly what he said, but kind of what I’ve been thinking is the system of incentives that he talks about,” Lambach said. “If we were to focus on those what he calls minority voters, I think it would lead to more informed voters overall. And I think that would be a benefit for everyone.”

Sophomore Jordyn Shumpert said she really enjoyed the part of Bouie’s lecture when he discussed the Constitution and the untouchable nature of it.

Shumpert explained the lecture and argument were well defined and logical.

“I think it reflected a lot of my own thoughts on the way that we look at the founding fathers and the framers of the Constitution,” Shumpert said.