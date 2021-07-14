Newcomers vie for Timberlake seat on Campbell County School Board

As a parent in the school division, Parker said she feels there is a disconnect between the school board and constituents in the county. In the 20 years she's had children in the school division, Parker said she has never been informed of a school board meeting via a school email, text blast or flyer.

“Those things just started to resonate with me that somebody needs to fix this,” Parker said.

While school board meeting dates, times and locations are posted to the division's website and agendas are released ahead of each meeting, Parker said busy parents can't be expected to constantly seek out those resources, and she wants to see the school board be more intentional about informing parents about school board meetings and what items are set to be discussed.

Parker said she hopes to use her experience with construction, property management and maintenance to help with budgeting and planning for capital improvement projects in the division's schools. She also has experience teaching real estate classes, and hopes to use her perspective as an educator on the board.

Parker said she is pleased to see the division planning for a return to full-time, in-person instruction in the fall, and hopes to see the state's mask requirement for schools lifted before the beginning of the school year.