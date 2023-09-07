For nearly two hours Tuesday, public commenters urged the Lynchburg City School Board to vote against the recommendation of its finance and facilities committee to close T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation and Dearington Elementary School for Innovation.

Perhaps most effective were the speakers who barely reached the microphone: T.C. Miller students holding handmade signs, who told the board they love their teachers, classes and activities, and they don’t want to start over again at a new school.

Talking about her own daughters’ experiences at T.C Miller, high school nurse Jill Wood gestured to the crowd of people in yellow t-shirts behind her: “this was our family.”

“You can’t get what we get at T.C. Miller everywhere. It’s not something that you can put in another building, it’s not something that you combine with another building. I know DESI [Dearington] feels the same way about their kids and their programs and it is a disservice to our children, to our staff members to close these two buildings,” Wood said.

Facing a future budget deficit, and a greater overall school building capacity than enrollment, the school board must make decisions about any major changes before Nov. 1 to take affect in fall of 2024. Those changes could include closing and consolidating schools.

After discussing the committee’s recommendation at length Tuesday, the board ultimately voted to postpone a decision, and to continue the conversation at further meetings.

“Even at the most recent leadership meeting with myself and Dr. Gupta and the mayor and vice mayor, we were told by the city finance people that we cannot afford the status quo,” Vice Chair Martin Day explained at the meeting Tuesday.

“We cannot just continue as we are with current available funds. The status quo is not a financial possibility. We have to change something. Specifically we have to reduce school capacity,” he added.

The school board’s finance and facilities committee voted last week to recommend a scenario to the board that would include closing Dearington and T.C. Miller Elementary Schools. Of LCS’ 11 elementary schools, T.C. Miller and Dearington have the highest maintenance-per-student cost, according to the proposal.

That full proposal also includes implementing close-to-home rezoning, and making safety and maintenance upgrades at other LCS facilities as part of a first phase. The board would request $15 million in additional funding to expand the capacity of W.M. Bass Elementary School to accommodate the increased students from close-to-home rezoning.

“I do not want to go ahead and close two schools and not know if we’re going to get the rest of the funding to make the overall plan work,” board member Randall Trost said, in discussing the proposal.

“Why don’t we take a pause for a week or two, come back to the work session, by that time every board member will have the opportunity to take a look at numbers that Dr. Day presented,” Board Chair Atul Gupta said.

“Because it should not be that we are rushing through this process of making a decision tonight one way or the other. This is an important decision. It affects a lot of people.”

The board’s next work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the LCS Administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg. It’s next regular meeting will be Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.