No Forest zone redistricting, say most Bedford school board members

Following a public hearing on the proposed redistricting of the Forest school zone, the Bedford County School Board reached a majority consensus not to move forward with redistricting.

The board’s intent is to relocate the county’s preschool program from its current location at New London over to Thomas Jefferson Elementary, which Superintendent Marc Bergin said would free up three classrooms at New London, and not disrupt any students or families. However, the board also acknowledged something more permanent would have to be done for the long-term.

“We all know that it’s temporary, but it gives us a chance to kind of let the dust settle and see where we end up,” said Chris Daniels, district 7 representative, after giving his opinion to relocate the preschool program and leave zone boundaries as they are.

Under the proposed redistricting and boundary adjustment plan brought forward last year, some elementary students in the Forest zone would have been moved to Otter River, Big Island, Thomas Jefferson and Bedford elementary schools, which currently can take on higher student capacities. The board was presented with three potential courses of action: full redistricting as proposed, partial redistricting that would impact slightly fewer students, or no redistricting at all.

The proposal drew mixed opinions from families who would be affected by zone boundary adjustments. While some said the redistricting was much needed to ease overcrowding in the ever-growing Forest zone, others raised concerns. Some petitions collected signatures and comments from parents opposed to redistricting, which were presented to the school board and division staff.

The primary issues centered around transportation and the desire not to uproot students already settled in their Forest zone elementary schools. Most parents agreed adjustment is needed to address overcrowding, but not all were convinced the proposed redistricting was the answer — at least not without some fine-tuning or alternative considerations, such as expanding the campuses of Forest zone schools or constructing a new elementary school within the zone.

Some parents said Thursday that even if redistricting occurred, it would not solve the root of the capacity problem: exponential development in the Forest area.

Amanda LeFoy, who said she lives in the Wexford neighborhood, suggested the school board adopt an enrollment model based on elementary school place availability for new, incoming students versus automatically putting them in the zone they move to.

"When a new resident contacts the county to register their child, the county would then tell them which elementary school has an available spot. It may be for their currently zone school, or they may end up being bused across town. If a spot opens up at their zoned school, then they can be notified and make a decision to take that spot or not," LeFoy said.

Allie Bell said she currently lives about six miles away from her Forest zone school. Redistricting would require her to transport her kids 18 miles away, which would make it harder for her to juggle her work schedule.

Kendra Kenny said she built her home in the Forest zone with the intent for her children to attend Forest-zone schools, echoing other parents who have said they came to the area specifically for this school zone.

Lori Shellenberger urged the school board to approach Bedford County supervisors and staff to start working on plans to build a new elementary school in the Forest zone to address capacity needs for the long term.

Sarah said a lot of parents “put their weight” into what schools their kids are going to attend when they make a decision to live somewhere — but she also encouraged her fellow parents to be open-minded about redistricting in the future.

Mayhew said she understood parents’ concerns; she said her own children attended Thaxton before the small school got closed in 2016, and they had to start attending a new school.

“We have room at Liberty. We would love to have you!” she said. “We need to be open-minded about change. I know it’s hard. I’ve been there.”

In the regular January school board meeting earlier this month, most board members agreed something had to be done to relieve immediate overcrowding at New London Academy, which is projected to reach 100% capacity next year based on enrollment prediction — but several suggested waiting on making any changes at Forest Elementary School, which is projected to reach 86% capacity.

The majority of the board agreed New London needs to be addressed immediately — but they did not all think that redistricting was the best solution if just one school was the primary issue. Some felt they should target New London only and disrupt as few students and families as possible.

Because the overall enrollment in Bedford County public schools is projected to trend downward over the next 10-plus years, District 5 representative Georgia Hairston said the capacity issues might resolve themselves if given time — but New London absolutely needed addressing right away.

District 1 representative Susan Mele said she favors waiting until actual enrollment numbers come in for next year before making changes at Forest Elementary School.

District 4 representative Marcus Hill said he visited New London last week. Based on what he saw, the data that has been presented, and what he has heard from parents, he proposed relocating the preschool program from New London to Thomas Jefferson Elementary, which has more space. This would open up three classrooms at New London and cause no disruption for students and parents. He was not in favor of redistricting.

Hairston is on the facilities committee, which gathered the capacity data used in developing possible options for how to address capacity issues. She likewise said the best decision now is to relocate the preschool.

“Now, this isn’t over with. We’re going to have to look at other options,” she said. “We’re going to have to make some changes.”

District 6 representative and board chair Susan Kirby maintained her position as a staunch supporter of redistricting. She said she wants to see the Liberty and Staunton River zones fill up their schools. These areas have less development, lower enrollment overall and those schools have space, she said.

A few speakers Thursday night, including Mayhew and former Bedford County school administrator Cherie Whitehurst of District 7, said Liberty High School has great disparities in its facilities compared to other schools within the county, making it less attractive to many people.

Whitehurst said school zones can impact property values, and speakers agreed Liberty faces dire needs, from outdated structures and equipment, to mold on its columns.

“We have to give attention to Liberty High School. There’s no question of that,” Hairston responded.

The board will take action on the capacity matter in its regular February meeting.