Not all Lynchburg-area school divisions plan to publicly announce reported COVID-19 cases

With Lynchburg-area students and school staff returning to schools this week, so did COVID-19.
Lynchburg City Schools, which opened to students Wednesday, reported four cases of COVID-19 this week, and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure.
LCS reported more than 220 positive cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff during the 2020-21 school year.
Together, LCS and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson reported more than 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year.
LCS is continuing to update its COVID-19 case counts on its website this year.
While guidance from the Virginia Department of Health regarding contact tracing in K-12 settings encourages school divisions to notify parents, guardians, students and staff of positive COVID-19 cases in their schools, divisions are not required to do so.
During the 2020-21 school year, divisions in the Lynchburg area notified the public about new COVID-19 cases in its schools through COVID-19 dashboards or news releases. This year, not every division is planning to continue that practice.
Campbell County Public Schools does not plan to publicly announce new COVID-19 cases in its schools this year but will continue notifying families and individuals of those who might be affected by cases as they are reported to division staff, according to Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction. Students return to school Tuesday.
During the fall 2020 semester, CCPS sent out news releases when new COVID-19 cases were reported among their students and staff, stating when the case was reported and what school the individual had been at.
Following the winter break, the division launched a COVID-19 tracker on its website during the spring 2021 semester. Similar to surrounding divisions, CCPS disclosed new cases, when they were reported, what school they were at, and if the case had been traced to community or school transmission.
During the 2020-21 school year, CCPS offered a mix of in-person and remote instruction and reported roughly 150 positive cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff.
Stanley said as the division was creating its mitigation plan for the upcoming school year, staff felt continuing with a public tracker would not be necessary because transmission rates were low last year. If cases rise and remain high, Stanley said, the division will reevaluate the communication aspect of its plan.
Bedford County Public Schools started the school year Wednesday, and as of Friday has not been updating its COVID-19 spreadsheet with the number of reported cases, as it did last year.
More than 500 BCPS students and staff reported positive cases of the virus during the 2020-21 school year.
According to its health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year, the division's nurses will work in collaboration with the local health department to conduct contact tracing and notify students and staff if they need to quarantine due to potential exposure.
Amherst County Public Schools begins its 2021-22 school year Wednesday and plans to report new cases to the community through news releases that will be posted to its website, according to William Wells, the division's assistant superintendent. The division reported more than 120 positive cases of COVID-19 during the last school year.
Colleges in the Lynchburg area have started welcoming students and staff back to their campuses and classrooms, and while many of them are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, local colleges have reported 31 cases of the virus this week, as of Friday.
The University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College announced they would require all students and faculty to prove they had been vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester. Randolph College is requiring all students to become vaccinated, and is encouraging staff to receive the vaccine.
Liberty University and Central Virginia Community College are not requiring students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Official move-in days for Liberty University students are scheduled for next week, but faculty returned to campus this week. As of Wednesday, the university reported 28 active cases of COVID-19 on campus — 10 among students and 18 among faculty and staff.
As of Friday, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the student population at the University of Lynchburg. According to a campus update from the university, both students are quarantining on campus and there are no confirmed cases of the virus among faculty and staff.
The university started classes on Monday and heightened its COVID-19 mitigation measures Wednesday when it began requiring masks be worn in classroom settings and strongly encouraged its community to wear them when elsewhere indoors on campus.
Sweet Briar College reported one case of COVID-19 within its employee population on Tuesday. The college is set to begin welcoming students back to campus this weekend, and will report any COVID-19 cases on its website.
Randolph College students are set to return to campus next week, and the college will resume its COVID-19 dashboard then.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 717,826 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 2,270 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 32,093 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 11,599 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.