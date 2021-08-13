Not all Lynchburg-area school divisions plan to publicly announce reported COVID-19 cases

Amherst County Public Schools begins its 2021-22 school year Wednesday and plans to report new cases to the community through news releases that will be posted to its website, according to William Wells, the division's assistant superintendent. The division reported more than 120 positive cases of COVID-19 during the last school year.

Colleges in the Lynchburg area have started welcoming students and staff back to their campuses and classrooms, and while many of them are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, local colleges have reported 31 cases of the virus this week, as of Friday.

The University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College announced they would require all students and faculty to prove they had been vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester. Randolph College is requiring all students to become vaccinated, and is encouraging staff to receive the vaccine.

Liberty University and Central Virginia Community College are not requiring students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Official move-in days for Liberty University students are scheduled for next week, but faculty returned to campus this week. As of Wednesday, the university reported 28 active cases of COVID-19 on campus — 10 among students and 18 among faculty and staff.