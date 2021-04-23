Number of COVID-19 cases reported in Lynchburg-area schools rises slightly

After trending downward over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases reported in schools have risen slightly.

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 22 new cases of the virus this week, up from 11 new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 975 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 652,321 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,340 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 39 students and staff entered quarantine this week due to potential exposure. The division has reported 204 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported seven new cases of COVID-19 this week. One case each was reported at Staunton River High School, Liberty Middle School and Forest Elementary School. Two cases each were reported at Jefferson Forest High School and Moneta Elementary School.

The division has reported 479 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of the virus this week at Brookville High School. The division has reported 149 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Neither Amherst County Public Schools nor Nelson County Public Schools reported new cases of the virus this week. The divisions have reported 116 and 27 cases, respectively, since the beginning of the school year.

Lynchburg-area colleges reported 24 active cases as of Friday.

Liberty University reported 19 active cases of the virus on Friday — 17 among students and two among faculty and staff members.

There is one positive case of the virus within the University of Lynchburg student population as of Friday morning, and three on-campus students in quarantine.

Randolph College reported two active COVID-19 cases among its students on Friday. Five members of the campus population are in quarantine.

Sweet Briar College reported two active cases of COVID-19 within its student body Friday. Ten contacts are quarantining on campus, and two off campus.

Central Virginia Community College has not reported a new case of COVID-19 among its campus population since March.