Official: Amherst schools set to get $7M from American Rescue Plan

Amherst County Public Schools expects to receive $7.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Rob Arnold said during the county school board's April meeting.
The federal stimulus package, which President Joe Biden signed last month, follows the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which the division received in two phases in 2020. Arnold said $3.6 million of the CARES Act money must be spent by the end of 2023 and two-thirds of it is included in the upcoming school year’s budget that begins July 1.
The $7.1 million must be spent by 2024 and has specific requirements, Arnold said.
“I do not believe that money is going to be necessary for us to run schools in terms of personnel, personal protective equipment and everyday [costs],” Arnold said. “We can use it on infrastructure projects in a post-COVID world."
Improving ventilation in the buildings or upgrading space so students “are not on top of each other” are types of initiatives the money can go toward, he said.
A committee of school board members and county’s board of supervisors has begun discussing ways the stimulus money can be used for capital improvement project needs, Arnold said.
A new auditorium, cafeteria and dining commons area at Amherst County High School — which carries the heaviest estimated price tag in the division’s capital improvement plan, at $6 million to $8 million — could benefit from the new stimulus funding, he said.
School board members have said the anticipated project is needed to replace a current auditorium they have described as inadequate and also is aimed at boosting career and technical education capabilities.
“We think that provides more open common space for our students to be in, especially in the cafeteria and auditorium, to meet those requirements,” Arnold said of further spacing students out.
Another area the new money could go toward is replacement of windows in all schools, which has an estimated price tag in the CIP of more than $2 million, he said.
Whatever use is determined, the division’s CIP and its lengthy list of needs is a way to put that money to proper use, according to Arnold.
“We feel like this is very fortunate for us, that we can use this to meet some of the needs that we have identified ... for our buildings,” Arnold said. “We feel very good about it.”
Stimulus money also can go toward ongoing broadband expansion, which is a joint effort with the county’s board of supervisors, and potential additions at a few county schools, according to the board’s dialogue with Arnold.
Abby Thompson, the school board’s vice chair, said she is excited to think of the possibilities for the division, including a major upgrade to the auditorium and improving the high school facility overall.
“Of course, funding is always a barrier in that,” Thompson said.
Amherst County is set to get $6.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for county government use apart from the school division, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers. The county intends to contribute $1 million of that money to the Amherst County Service Authority for water and sewer needs, Rodgers said.