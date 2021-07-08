Officials: Critical race theory not taught in Bedford County Public Schools

Some school board members voiced their concerns regarding the changes to curriculum. Martin Leamy, District 7 school board member, said he is "very concerned" about the African American history course.

"In my humble opinion, in its current form, this course map is simply state-sponsored, progressive political activism and indoctrination, and it's camouflaged as a history elective," Leamy said.

Woodford stressed the course is being offered as an elective and is not required for students to graduate, and its curriculum and resources are heavily influenced by Bedford County Public Schools teachers and administrators. Woodford added "any resources that promote critical race theory would not be something that we would purchase and put into classrooms."

More than 50 parents, students and community members attended Thursday's school board meeting, and some expressed concerns regarding the possibility of critical race theory being taught in the division.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, attended and spoke at Thursday's meeting.

"You are right to be concerned," he told parents and community members attending.