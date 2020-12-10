Officials: Public input a priority for potential Amherst County High addition, new auditorium

Other work, including American with Disabilities Act-related upgrades at Lancer Stadium, window replacement, adding exterior doors and an athletic fieldhouse for the softball and baseball programs, could drive the cost to as high as $10.1 million, according to the CIP.

The high school addition and related work is listed for 2022-23, but school officials said the CIP is fluid, no final decisions have been made for that year and it would be pushed back.

“We understand that’s an aggressive goal,” Arnold said.

The community’s input is crucial in finding a way to finance the major work, he said.

“Our auditorium currently is in terrible shape. But is that what our community wants?” Arnold said of the potential addition.

Thompson said since the CIP has other work at the high school slated for years further down the list, her thought is to form a committee to look at the building’s needs as a whole and figure out what to do with the current auditorium if a new one is built and if the wing for career and technical education is adequate.