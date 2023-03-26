APPOMATTOX — Appomattox County school and local government officials invited the public to an open house Sunday showcasing a brand-new addition to Appomattox County High School.

The $13 million effort was jointly funded by the school division and the county. With a combination of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and low-interest loans, students and staff at the high school got a long-awaited 21,000-square-foot addition.

The addition features 13 new classrooms, office space, a conference room, and a new main entrance. The new offices are located where part of the front lawn used to be. The classrooms have new fixtures, furniture and updated technology including Smart Boards.

“This is something that the doctor ordered a long time ago, and now it’s almost completed,” said Appomattox County Board of Supervisors Chair Samuel Carter. “Our educational system is, to me, almost second to none.”

Sunday’s open house was celebrated with performances by the high school band and chorus before National Honor Society students led small groups on tours of the new facilities.

The original high school building was constructed almost 50 years ago, in 1974, according to Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Annette Bennett.

Talks about the facility's needs and how to pay for them had been ongoing for a long time, Bennett said. Then, in March 2020, an unsolicited proposal for a public-private partnership on a high school renovation and construction project came in.

Together, the school board and county pared down an originally proposed $23 million project to the $13 million one. Jamerson-Lewis Construction company proposed and took on the project.

J.E. Jamerson & Sons was the company that originally constructed Appomattox County High School, Bennett said. It merged with C.L. Lewis & Company, Inc. in 2014, becoming Jamerson-Lewis.

“The new spaces and the renovated spaces are just so much brighter. We have new LED lighting that we did not have before. We have new ceilings, new walls, new floors, everything just is bright and welcoming,” Bennett said. “We’ve been able to add the technology into these classrooms that is needed for instruction these days. There’s just nothing like a nice, clean, open, bright space to say ‘We value instruction, and we value our kids.’”

Angelina Rivera, an English 9 teacher, said the bright new space, with its large windows and vibrant feel, help keep students awake and engaged. The larger space also helps her instructionally. If the class studies a Shakespeare play, for instance, there is more room to stage it.

“The extra space has been very helpful, to be able to group students in different configurations, and have them work collaboratively,” she said.

The addition also improves safety and security for everyone on campus, Bennett said, as all students and staff can be under one roof in a secure building.

For 30 years, “temporary” modular units were used to accommodate all the high school classes on campus. These, at last, will be gone probably by next Christmas, Bennett said. They will remain in use until the rest of the high school classroom renovations are complete and the entire school can settle back into the main building.

“We’ve needed to bring those classrooms into our building for a long time; we just didn’t have space. Now, we’ll be able to remove those temporary trailers and have everything under one roof, which is ideal, and safer, and just much more conducive to learning,” Bennett said. “We’re very excited about being able to eventually get rid of those temporary classrooms.”

The new addition has been in use since January.

“It’s renewed. It feels fresh,” said Kennedy McCullough, a junior at Appomattox County High School.

There is additional work in progress on the high school separate from the $13 million new addition.

Using capital improvement plan money, as well as some money given by the state specifically for school construction projects, the classrooms original to the building are being renovated — work Bennett hopes will be finished by next fall — along with renovations to the cafeteria and library media space. CIP money funded an HVAC replacement in the building, and refinishing the parking lot and fixing the roof are two other projects in the works.

“There are other pieces of that original $23 million project that we would like to continue working on,” Bennett said.

Bennett thanked county staff and officials for their partnership in making this happen.

“It just makes a big statement that this is a place we want to prioritize learning,” she said.