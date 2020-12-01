 Skip to main content
Paul Munro Elementary School building closed to students and staff after small fire

The Paul Munro Elementary School building is closed for in-person instruction this week while maintenance staff restore an area of the school affected by a fire Friday. 

All students at the school will receive remote instruction via Google Classroom or SeeSaw this week.  

Lynchburg City Schools Spokesperson Cindy Babb said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. Friday and was contained to one second-grade classroom. Babb said the fire was caused by a heating unit. 

"We truly regret losing this valuable in-building instruction time with our hybrid learners, but our team is dedicated to ensuring your child does not miss out on any important lessons while ensuring the safety of staff and students," a post on the school's Facebook page said.

The school is closed to students and staff, Babb said, except those maintenance and custodial staff who are working to clean and restore the affected area. 

Staff are able to stop by to pick up items they need for remote teaching, Babb said. 

