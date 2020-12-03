 Skip to main content
Paul Munro Elementary School to remain closed through winter break
The Paul Munro Elementary School building will remain closed to staff and students through winter break after a small fire last week. 

While the school had originally planned to reopen for in-person instruction next week, the division announced Thursday the building will remain closed until Jan. 4 to allow maintenance staff to continue extensive cleaning and repairs following an early morning fire Nov. 27. 

All students will continue to receive remote instruction through Dec. 18; the division's winter break begins Dec. 21. 

According to an announcement from the division, the fire was contained to one classroom and was caused by a heating unit. Large areas of the school were affected by smoke damage and fumes from cleaning chemicals and remain inaccessible, the announcement said. 

The fire also left the school without a working heating system and some damaged ductwork that will need to be repaired while the school building is closed this month.

Students should check in daily and complete their remote assignments on Google Classroom or SeeSaw.

