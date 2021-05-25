'Personal passion': Bedford County Public Schools teacher uniquely suited for special education career

Katie Clark's passion for her professional career path is rooted in something, or rather someone, personal — her younger sister, Meredith Lawler.
Clark, a special education teacher at Bedford Primary School in Bedford County, said she was inspired to pursue teaching by Meredith, who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome — a rare chromosomal disorder that is caused by a missing piece of chromosome four. The disorder causes multiple disabilities, Clark said, and Meredith — now 31 years old — has never walked, communicated or eaten on her own.
“She needs all medical care 24/7,” Clark said. “But she is the light of our lives. She is my hero. Even without talking, she has taught me so much.”
After graduating from college in 2008 with an undergraduate degree in international studies and social work, Clark thought she would find her way into the nonprofit sector. But, she began working in special education in her hometown of Orange, working with students with learning disabilities or emotional disabilities.
At the time Clark was teaching there, her younger sister was a student at the same school.
Clark remembers seeing Meredith in her classroom on multiple occasions and feeling disappointed in the education she was receiving. While Meredith always was well taken care of at school, Clark said she wasn’t really being taught.
“I remember thinking she deserves better,” Clark said. “Any child, even with multiple disabilities, deserves a fun, engaging, safe education.”
So, she went back to school to pursue her master’s in special education at Liberty University. In 2012, she moved to Bedford County and began teaching at Bedford Primary School.
Clark desires to create learning opportunities unique to each of her students. Students with disabilities don’t all learn the same, Clark said.
Personalized learning is a priority in Bedford County Public Schools’ strategic plan, which was approved in 2016, and Clark said, for special education, personalized learning is crucial. She strives to differentiate curricula in order to meet each student where they are.
“My sister never had that,” Clark said. “It was disheartening; she was just sitting there and kids deserve much more than that ... and I want much more than that for my kids.”
Lisa Dellis, principal of Bedford Primary School, said Clark always has gone “above and beyond” at Bedford Primary School and helping students with a variety of needs is where she shines.
Dellis has spent the past 10 years as principal of the school but has been with Bedford County Public Schools for 22 years. Before she was a principal, Dellis was a special education teacher, too.
“Having that special education background, I’ve worked with students with disabilities, and I’ve just got to say that Katie really and truly does have a heart for working with students with disabilities,” Dellis said.
Dellis said Clark does everything with a smile and faces the challenge of special education head-on.
This year, Clark taught seven students, one of whom learned virtually. She teaches kindergarten and first-grade students with multiple special needs including autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Clark said her educational philosophy is “every kid can learn,” and she strives to help each student learn to whatever capacity they can.
“Whether it’s learning how to sit up or learning how to read or learning physics at the high school level, all kids can learn,” Clark said.
Nancy Lawler, Clark’s mom, said Clark goes out of her way to care for each of her students.
“Katie was always one of those people who thought she could save the world,” Lawler said. That is evident, she said, in how hard Clark strives to change the worlds of each of her special needs students.
Clark said she thinks of her sister every day while she’s teaching.
While Meredith can’t speak or walk, Lawler said she knows Meredith knows Clark is her sister and they share a deep love. It shows in how they interact, Lawler said, and in how excited Meredith gets when Clark and her sons are around.
“If I didn’t have that personal experience, I don’t know what kind of teacher I would be,” Clark said. “My personal passion for this work is what drives me.”