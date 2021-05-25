'Personal passion': Bedford County Public Schools teacher uniquely suited for special education career

“Having that special education background, I’ve worked with students with disabilities, and I’ve just got to say that Katie really and truly does have a heart for working with students with disabilities,” Dellis said.

Dellis said Clark does everything with a smile and faces the challenge of special education head-on.

This year, Clark taught seven students, one of whom learned virtually. She teaches kindergarten and first-grade students with multiple special needs including autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Clark said her educational philosophy is “every kid can learn,” and she strives to help each student learn to whatever capacity they can.

“Whether it’s learning how to sit up or learning how to read or learning physics at the high school level, all kids can learn,” Clark said.

Nancy Lawler, Clark’s mom, said Clark goes out of her way to care for each of her students.

“Katie was always one of those people who thought she could save the world,” Lawler said. That is evident, she said, in how hard Clark strives to change the worlds of each of her special needs students.

Clark said she thinks of her sister every day while she’s teaching.