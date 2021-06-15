Petition to elect school board members in Lynchburg gains steam

A referendum that seeks to give Lynchburg voters the chance to elect their school board representatives is gaining steam in the Hill City.

Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday at Candlers Station in Lynchburg to collect clipboards and petitions before splitting up to go to various community centers, businesses and residential neighborhoods. State and local officials also were in attendance to offer words of support.

Volunteers gathered signatures for a referendum that asks voters whether or not members of the Lynchburg City School Board should be elected rather than appointed by the Lynchburg City Council.

Currently, the nine-member board is made up of three representatives for each of the division’s three districts. The members are appointed by city council for three-year terms.

Andrew Glover, founder of the group Conservative Parents of Lynchburg and the one who began the petition, said there were more than 70 available locations for volunteers to visit Saturday.

"This is how change happens in a community and right now we need change here in Lynchburg," Glover told volunteers. "We have a school board who’s not accountable to anybody and making decisions that are really harming our community and more importantly our kids."