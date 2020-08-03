Plans slow for Central Virginia Community College's CTE Academy

Funding for new career and technical education programs at Central Virginia Community College has been put on hold.

In February 2019, CVCC announced it received $267,181 grant through the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back Initiative, or G3 Capacity Building Grant, to support a regional CTE Academy.

Jason Ferguson, CVCC’s associate vice president for professional and career studies, said the academy is not a physical place but rather an initiative to better serve dual-enrollment students, recent high school graduates and adults, and allow them to earn credentials for industry employment in areas such as information technology, computer science, healthcare and manufacturing. The academy was supposed to launch in the fall of 2020.

Ferguson said this week the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in the G3 Initiative and funding for campus renovations being “put on hold.”

CVCC announced in July that many of its courses will be held online for the upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 24. CTE courses and other skills-based courses will have some in-person meetings.

Ferguson said CVCC’s existing CTE courses will be held this fall, and the college hopes to hire additional personnel and expand course offerings at the academy between now and the fall 2021 semester.

