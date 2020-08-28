Positive cases of COVID-19 in Lynchburg-area schools not required to be made public

The division's students began the school year Monday with all students learning remotely. Currently, students are slated to continue remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year and return to schools in-person in October.

In April, the division announced a positive case of the virus in a Linkhorne Middle School staff member on its website and Facebook page. While schools had been ordered to close to students, the division was using four schools as command centers to prepare and distribute meals and learning materials to students — one of which was Linkhorne Middle School.

The division's notification process in its health mitigation plan does not include public notices of positive cases. As of press time, Cindy Babb, spokesperson for LCS, had not clarified when, or if, the division would issue public announcements regarding cases of COVID-19 in schools.

Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, said when an individual at a school tests positive for COVID-19 the division plans to identify and notify close contacts the individual may have had and ask them to quarantine. Other affected groups, such as a classroom or school community, will be informed if multiple unknown contacts exist, Stanley said.