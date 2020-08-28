Positive cases of COVID-19 in Lynchburg-area schools not required to be made public

As Lynchburg-area public school divisions prepare for the return of students, officials said this week there is no standard protocol in place for notifying the public of positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
"District schools are not required to share COVID-19 case information with staff or parents, but oftentimes, they choose to do so," Lindsey Lockewood, population health manager and public information officer at the Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District, said in an email.
The Virginia Department of Education recommends divisions notify teachers, staff and parents when confirmed COVID-19 cases are reported in association with a school but ultimately leaves communication decisions up to individual school divisions.
During summer school, Campbell County Public Schools used social media and its website to notify families and the public after positive cases were identified at Tomahawk and Rustburg elementary schools. Local colleges have used their websites and social media to keep the public informed about cases, as the University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College did when cases popped up in the first week of school.
Area K-12 school officials aren't naive: they know it's not if a student or staff member tests positive, but when.
School officials in Lynchburg City Schools and Campbell County Public Schools said they will focus on informing students and staff who have been in close contact with a positive individual, while Bedford County Public Schools plans to post daily updates of positive case numbers among students and staff members on its website beginning Sept. 8, when elementary schools open for in-person instruction.
Daily updates, the Bedford school division said, will include the number of individuals who have been reported as testing positive and which schools those individuals reported to for school or work.
"...We want to be respectful and transparent with our parents, staff and community members who are putting their trust in us," Ryan Edwards, spokesperson for Bedford County Public Schools, said in an email.
Bedford County's middle schools are set to reopen for in-person instruction Sept. 9 and high schools Sept. 10. As of last week, around 3,000 of the division's more than 9,000 students had enrolled in the division's 100% online learning option, Bedford Connects.
This week, a Liberty High School student or staff member tested positive for the virus, and the school community was notified via a letter from the school. Officials later released the letter to the media.
According to the health mitigation plan Lynchburg City Schools released in July, parents and guardians should report any positive case of COVID-19 to a school nurse or administrator. All positive cases among staff or students will be reported to the local health department, the plan says. The school division will work with the health department to conduct contact tracing and inform any staff and parents or guardians of any student who may have been exposed.
The division's students began the school year Monday with all students learning remotely. Currently, students are slated to continue remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year and return to schools in-person in October.
In April, the division announced a positive case of the virus in a Linkhorne Middle School staff member on its website and Facebook page. While schools had been ordered to close to students, the division was using four schools as command centers to prepare and distribute meals and learning materials to students — one of which was Linkhorne Middle School.
The division's notification process in its health mitigation plan does not include public notices of positive cases. As of press time, Cindy Babb, spokesperson for LCS, had not clarified when, or if, the division would issue public announcements regarding cases of COVID-19 in schools.
Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, said when an individual at a school tests positive for COVID-19 the division plans to identify and notify close contacts the individual may have had and ask them to quarantine. Other affected groups, such as a classroom or school community, will be informed if multiple unknown contacts exist, Stanley said.
"Our obligation is to identify and notify anyone who would be considered a close contact to a COVID-19 positive person and ask that they quarantine for the safety of others," Stanley said in an email.
When the division saw positive cases at Tomahawk and Rustburg elementary schools over the summer, these schools closed for disinfecting and contact tracing. The division announced these cases and closures on its website and Facebook page.
Stanley said the division can expect to see similar announcements if schools are required to close due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Campbell schools are set to reopen for in-person instruction Sept. 1 for pre-K and kindergarten students, Sept. 2 for first through fifth graders and Sept. 8 for middle and high schoolers. Around 3,500 of the division's around 7,500 students have enrolled in the division's 100% online option, which begins Sept. 8.
Lockewood said close contacts of an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 are notified through the case investigation and contact tracing process, a function of the Central Virginia Health District — school divisions are not required to conduct contact tracing themselves.
The Virginia Department of Health defines "close contact" as someone who has been "within 6 feet of person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes or having exposure to the person’s respiratory secretions (for example, being coughed or sneezed on; sharing a drinking glass or utensils; kissing) while they were contagious." The VDH says a person with COVID-19 is considered to be contagious two days before they show symptoms or test positive for the virus.
