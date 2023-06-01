Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For 80 years, the Randolph College Nursery School has served a wide range of students in the community.

Located on campus just within walking distance from WildCat Stadium, the preschool, which started in September 1943, was originally intended to help out on-campus students with families.

With that need for students at the time, then-Randolph-Macon Woman’s College — which took on the name change July 1, 2007, as a way to address enrollment issues by adopting coeducation — opened the school with a group of six children between ages 3 and 4, originally a half-day program.

Now a full-day program, the school became the fourth program in the state and first in the region, to receive a five-star rating from the Virginia Star Quality Initiative (VSQI), according to a release from the college.

VSQI — a voluntary system used to assess, improve and communicate the quality level in early childcare and education settings — was created to help families make informed choices about childcare services, according to the college’s website.

The school celebrated its anniversary by inviting families and previous students back on a Sunday in early May.

Jennie Munson, who has been the director of the school for two years, said working with the students, staff and seeing the school sustain for this amount of time is enjoyable.

“The reason for it is because of the families and the children and the staff members who just keep coming every day,” Munson said.

Karen Mayberry, who has been a teacher at the school for more than 10 years, said it’s like a big family, which is her favorite thing about the school.

“We have such close-knit relationships with the parents and the kids,” Mayberry said.

In terms of the “close-knit” family, Munson recalled two recent stories of former students — a newlywed couple, who first met while in preschool, visited the steps of the school to take pictures; and another couple singing one of the school’s songs, “Apple Red Happiness,” at their wedding, which is a song Munson explained students like to sing.

“I’ve seen that over and over here,” Munson said.

The preschool follows the High Scope curriculum which is active, hands-on and participatory learning.

Upon arrival, students have a “free choice time,” followed by a greeting where students choose a song and teachers sit down with them and talk to them about the day.

Next, they break into small groups where the teachers focus on a lesson, for example using scissors to cut paper or talking about the alphabet.

Students continue a multitude of activities and play, which Munson said incorporates literacy, mathematics, science and social studies.

The children also spend a lot of time outside.

Munson said this style of curriculum has been effective for students entering kindergarten.

“We’ve heard story upon story of kids that go to elementary school and they’re ready,” she said. “We’re a play-based program … and within that play, they learn. You can’t convince me that there’s a better way to really teach kids, especially kids that are under 5 or under 6.”

Enrollment is usually between 30 and 35 children per year with small class sizes, which Munson said is intentional.

The school welcomes applications, which can be found on Randolph College’s website (www.randolphcollege.edu), for all families in the community, although a priority is given to children of campus employees.

Munson said she has been an educator for “a long time” and is finding that the school is a “very special place” with a lot of happiness.

“A lot of times, you’ll get kids that don’t really feel like they’re seen or heard and valued, and I think that we can honestly say that our kids are seeing their value … they’re heard by everybody,” Munson said.