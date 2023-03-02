A student brought an unloaded BB gun to Bedford Hills Elementary School this week, according to a letter to families from the school's principal.

School administrators were made aware late Tuesday evening that a Bedford Hills student possibly had a gun in their possession at the school on Monday and Tuesday.

Principal Sherri Steele said in the letter, "The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) was contacted and a search of the reported student’s home was conducted. LPD, along with a [Virginia] State Police canine unit trained to seek out weapons, also searched the school building and premises. No weapons were found during the search at either location late Tuesday evening."

Following LCS protocol, school officials continued their investigation, and in collaboration with the police department, an unloaded BB gun was found off school premises, the letter said.

"As a result of the investigation," Steele wrote, "BHS administration determined that the student did bring the unloaded BB gun to school.

"Lynchburg City Schools takes all tips seriously, even when toy weapons are mentioned. All weapons, including toy weapons, are a violation of school policy."

Steele said this situation was resolved without incident because someone reported the tip to the school and the matter "highlighted the importance of collaboration with our families to keep our school safe."

Students can anonymously report threats of violence, weapons in school, bullying and other situations through the Speak Up for Safety tip line, Steele wrote.

Students can email speakup@lcsedu.net, or call or text (434) 300-2230. The tip line is monitored 24/7, according to the letter.