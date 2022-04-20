Professor offers ‘Straight Talk About the N-Word’ at University of Lynchburg

Neal Lester presented "Straight Talk About the N-Word" at the University of Lynchburg on Monday, saying he wanted to challenge the notion that the word has evolved.

“There’s a belief out there that somehow we’ve evolved and somehow it doesn’t mean what it has always meant,” said Lester, a Foundation Professor of English and Founding Director of Project Humanities at Arizona State University. “I actually want to challenge that to sort of disrupt some of these sort of notions that you can own something you didn’t create."

About 30 people attended the lecture at the Hall Campus Center in the university's Memorial Ballroom, where three projector screens displayed presentation and examples.

Lester was invited by University of Lynchburg Professor Adam Dean about two years ago, just before the pandemic, after hearing a previous interview from Lester in The Chronicle of Higher Education. He was then invited to be a part of the public humanities program.

During his lecture, Lester tackled how the word started, how it was used throughout history and how it is being implemented today.

He began the lecture by calmly sitting in front of the audience at the edge of the stage, discussing what he hopes to accomplish with his presentation. Lester began by saying, "I'm not telling people don't say it."

He went on to show the audience a poem called "Incident" by Countee Cullen. The poem recounts the author, a young child at the time, being called the n-word by another child on the bus in Baltimore. The poem ended with the author saying, from May to December, "Of all the things that happened there, that's all I remember."

It began as a word that was used to belittle or disparage. Today, friends use it as a term of endearment but it's also used to belittle. Lester emphasized, however, that the word hasn't evolved.

Another example Lester used was a TikTok video, where a student in Florida was taught the n-word “just means ignorant.”

Lester pointed out “that in itself is ignorant.” When asked if the word has a changed meaning or can potentially be used in a different context in the future, Lester said the word is associated with identity.

“I can’t unlearn an identity someone has assigned me,” Lester told the audience.

He used concrete examples in his lecture, displaying older books used to teach children, with an emphasis on the size. The books were small enough for kids to pick up and hold in their hands. This was important as children were reading them to learn and digest information.

He also used T-shirts and dolls to show other ways the word has been used and the derogatory nature of it. Lester said, over time, groups have began campaigns to encourage others to stop using the word through T-shirts. On the T-shirts, variations of the word are crossed out. He used dolls to show how Black people were depicted. The doll had big lips and dark skin, pushing stereotypes that were created by society.

“This conversation is bigger than the six letters that make up the word,” Lester told the audience.

He closed out the presentation, pointing out his research continues to grow as the word continues to be used today whether it's from celebrities, the use in schools and use around the world. Lester emphasized “the performance about it is power.”

“I’m always under the notion of controlling the language, but not having the language control me,” Lester said to the audience.

