Public outbursts interrupt Bedford County School Board meeting

BEDFORD — Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday-night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.

The board resumed the meeting momentarily and the public was allowed back into the room.

During the public comment section of the meeting, several members of the public spoke out of turn, interrupting those who had signed up to speak.

Many were voicing their disagreement with those speaking in favor of the mask requirement for students, staff and visitors in the division. The Virginia health commissioner issued a universal mask mandate for K-12 schools Thursday.

Despite being asked several times to refrain from speaking while it was not their turn, attendees continued the outbursts and board chair Jason Johnson asked members of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office to clear the about 40 members of the public from the room.

Johnson recessed the board meeting until the room was cleared. During the recess, Johnson and board members Susan Mele, John Hicks and Georgia Hairston left the boardroom. The superintendent and much of his executive staff also left the room.