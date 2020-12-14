'Quite a production': Legislators get glimpse of Amherst schools' operations during COVID-19

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said 37 students and 32 staff have tested positive for the virus this semester and 1,055 combined students and staff have been quarantined.

"These are community spread issues. They are not school spread issues," Arnold said. "I've said all along that school is a lot safer place for kids to be than out in the community because we do have things in place that are going to keep them from catching it."

Amherst County in the past week crossed the 1,000-mark threshold of positive coronavirus cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

"We're part of this community, so it impacts us," Arnold said of students and staff exposed to the virus while outside of the schools' buildings and grounds.

The division has spent more than $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money for personal protective equipment, technology, childcare for staff and hiring more people than anticipated to help manage the many daily needs, according to Arnold. The biggest concern is having staffing in place, he added.

The legislators complimented school officials for finding a system that works to keep children in school as much as possible during unprecedented times.