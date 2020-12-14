'Quite a production': Legislators get glimpse of Amherst schools' operations during COVID-19

AMHERST — A month before the Virginia General Assembly's 2021 session, three local legislators observed Monday how Amherst County Public Schools is operating in the gauntlet of daily challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg; Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg; and Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge County, joined school officials in a tour of Central Elementary School before a virtual conversation with the Amherst County School Board. Superintendent Rob Arnold walked the trio through the school while explaining protocols and procedures for keeping the division's classroom settings as safe as possible.
"It's quite a production," Arnold said to the state representatives, later adding of Amherst educators' efforts: "Our ability to get this far without having to shut down is a tribute to work all these guys have done."
The tour included a stop in the school's cafeteria, which during Monday served as a makeshift classroom, and classes in progress throughout the building that had students at least six feet apart. School officials explained to legislators the features in place such as a temperature-reading station, added bus runs and similar measures to keep students spread out as much as possible.
Under the division's hybrid model system that launched Sept. 9, about 2,400 students are learning in person while roughly 1,500, or close to 40%, are enrolled in the Amherst Remote Academy.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said 37 students and 32 staff have tested positive for the virus this semester and 1,055 combined students and staff have been quarantined.
"These are community spread issues. They are not school spread issues," Arnold said. "I've said all along that school is a lot safer place for kids to be than out in the community because we do have things in place that are going to keep them from catching it."
Amherst County in the past week crossed the 1,000-mark threshold of positive coronavirus cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
"We're part of this community, so it impacts us," Arnold said of students and staff exposed to the virus while outside of the schools' buildings and grounds.
The division has spent more than $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money for personal protective equipment, technology, childcare for staff and hiring more people than anticipated to help manage the many daily needs, according to Arnold. The biggest concern is having staffing in place, he added.
The legislators complimented school officials for finding a system that works to keep children in school as much as possible during unprecedented times.
"The fact you are open four days a week, it's so much better for the kids who can get here," Peake said, referring to the current system in place for elementary schools. "...It's good to see people working hard to educate our kids."
Support Local Journalism
Walker said he strongly believes children learn better when they are in the structured environment the classroom setting provides.
Addressing the division's needs for state lawmakers to be aware of heading into the General Assembly session Jan. 13, Arnold said a major worry is the loss of about 60 students, an unanticipated enrollment drop he attributes to the pandemic's effects that brings with it a loss of $390,000 in per-pupil funding from the state.
"We don't know if we'll get them back when we come back to some sense of normalcy," Arnold said.
School officials are requesting the state "hold harmless" the division from losing that money.
"It comes at a cost that we weren't anticipating this year," Arnold said of the many challenges of operating schools in person and remotely.
Amherst School Board member David Cassise said it will be hard for the board to build its 2021-22 fiscal budget around an accurate enrollment figure and the state's aid is much needed there.
The board and Arnold also stressed the importance of reliable, high-speed internet, a major need in Amherst County where many households lack such access. Arnold said 35% of students in the division have reported they don't have reliable service.
"I live a mile from here and I don't have it," Arnold said. "It is the No. 1 issue, I think, for rural America."
Board member Christopher Terry said affordability also is a major problem for many local families. Provisions should be in place for those who need financial assistance to afford it, he said.
"Just to get the wire to their house doesn't mean they'll actually have it," Terry said.
Vice Chair Abby Thompson said she is hopeful legislation in the upcoming session won't negatively affect the division's school resource officer program.
"In our county we have worked hard to get SROs in our school buildings," Thompson said. "And I believe in local control ... I don't want someone at the state level telling us we have to get SROs out of our buildings."
Walker said he believes every school should have an SRO, which is a deterrent for potential violence. While Republicans no longer hold a majority in the state legislature, Campbell said he hopes common sense prevails among both parties in preserving the SRO system as a vital safety feature in schools.
Campbell said of possibly no longer having SROs in schools: "That would be a travesty, in my opinion."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!