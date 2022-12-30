 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R.S. Payne, T.C. Miller students to attend remotely next week

LCS School Board Meeting

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building located at 915 Court Street on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

 Kendall Warner

Students of two Lynchburg elementary schools will attend remotely next week, Lynchburg City Schools said Friday.

"As you can imagine, last week’s frigid temperatures created issues in some of our buildings," the school system said in an email to the LCS community. "Due to water damage and heating challenges at T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne Elementary Schools, students at those two schools will attend remotely next week."

All other schools will open as normal Tuesday and students will attend in person, the school system said.

Parents and guardians of R.S. Payne and T.C. Miller students will receive more information from the schools' principals.

