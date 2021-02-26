Raises included in the Bedford County School Board fiscal year 2022 budget

The 2021-22 school nutrition fund totals more than $4.6 million; the textbook fund totals $2.6 million; and the maintenance contingency reserve totals $3.7 million.

At Thursday's meeting, the board talked at length regarding the Alternative Education Center.

Last week, staff presented a plan to the division recommending that the mental health and academic services that have been offered at the Alternative Education Center be moved back to base schools.

The proposed and adopted budget begins transitioning some positions from the center back to base schools, but leaves some positions at the Alternative Education Center for now.

The board reiterated that this decision on the Alternative Education Center is preliminary and contingent on final revenue numbers.

Susan Kirby, vice chair of the school board, cast the single vote opposing the budget, explaining she did not want to vote on a budget that changed the operations of the Alternative Education Center before a new superintendent is hired and able to provide input.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.