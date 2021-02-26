Raises included in the Bedford County School Board fiscal year 2022 budget

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Public School Board voted 6-1 at its meeting Thursday to approve a $118 million budget for the fiscal year 2022.
The budget prioritizes salary increases, one-to-one devices for students, flexible learning spaces and student wellness. According to BCPS Interim Superintendent Julia Rogers, this budget allows the division to continue offering remote learning through the Bedford Connects program.
Randy Hagler, chief financial officer for the school division, said Thursday the budget will likely need to be revised as final revenue numbers and state guidance are still expected.
Under a budget agreement state House and Senate leaders reached this week, teachers would receive raises of 5% in the next fiscal year. The budget that was proposed and approved Thursday includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment, as well as a salary step increase of roughly 1.32% for employees.
The division's operating fund, school maintenance fund, textbook fund and nutrition fund together form a total 2021-22 budget of $118,459,184.
The division's operating fund totals more than $107 million, with more than 50 percent of its revenue coming from the estimated $63.6 million allocated by the state, a $1.3 million — or 2.13% — increase from last year.
Other revenue sources for the 2021-22 operating fund include:
- $6.1 million from the federal government, a $1.1 million — or 22.56% — increase from last year;
- $36.9 million from Bedford County, a $522,927 — or 1.44% — increase from last year; and
- $750,000 from other funds, which is level with last year's budget.
About 70 percent of expenditures in the division’s operating fund ($77 million) come from instruction costs, a $1.7 million — or 2.24% — increase from last year. These costs include salaries and benefits for teachers, guidance counselors and special education instructors, as well as other costs associated with instruction.
Other expenditures in the operating budget include:
- $5.3 million in administration costs, a $935,000 — or 21.22% — increase;
- $8.8 million in transportation costs, a $126,000 — or 1.41% — decrease;
- $9.4 million in maintenance costs, a $243,000 — or 2.65% — increase; and
- $6.6 million in technology spending, a $241,000 — or 3.76% — increase from last year.
The 2021-22 school nutrition fund totals more than $4.6 million; the textbook fund totals $2.6 million; and the maintenance contingency reserve totals $3.7 million.
At Thursday's meeting, the board talked at length regarding the Alternative Education Center.
Last week, staff presented a plan to the division recommending that the mental health and academic services that have been offered at the Alternative Education Center be moved back to base schools.
The proposed and adopted budget begins transitioning some positions from the center back to base schools, but leaves some positions at the Alternative Education Center for now.
The board reiterated that this decision on the Alternative Education Center is preliminary and contingent on final revenue numbers.
Susan Kirby, vice chair of the school board, cast the single vote opposing the budget, explaining she did not want to vote on a budget that changed the operations of the Alternative Education Center before a new superintendent is hired and able to provide input.