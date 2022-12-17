Randolph announces new graduate theater program

Randolph College recently announced a new M.F.A. — master in fine arts — theater program will start this summer.

Stephane Holladay Earl, theater professor and director of the new M.F.A. program, said part of the goal and vision of the program is “theater for the modern world.”

“That is really trying to address how to create safe workplaces in the theater community and how to address issues of equity, diversity and inclusion, the sorts of topics that are really ‘hot button’ in the theater world right now,” Earl said.

This July, faculty, students and special guests will kick off the program by staying on campus the first seven days to start the semester — July 8 through July 14. They will return back to their home residence for virtual instruction.

Acting, directing and design are the three key areas students will be studying closely, and they can choose specific areas to focus on.

“They will be required to go out into the community where they live and make theater,” Earl said.

It’s a low-residency, two-year program where students will have a “faculty mentor.”

Gary Dop, dean of graduate studies and innovation, described a low-residence program as a hybrid format where students come to campus for small portions of the semester.

Dop said the one-on-one mentorship, which will allow the "tailoring of the programming to the individual students," is such a critical part of this program.

“It allows the curriculum to be adjusted for those particular needs and direction the individual student is doing and probably even more than any other kind of program,” Dop said.

Each student will be assigned a faculty mentor who will work with the student individually on project-based work.

Students will be assigned a different mentor each semester.

In addition to the project-based work with a faculty mentor in the program, students will take one course with the entire cohort during the semester on a particular subject. There also will be a course the entire cohort of students will take during the semester on a particular subject.

Earl thinks one of the “very few silver linings of the pandemic” is learning how much can be done being in two different places.

She said the fact that students aren’t present in person the entire time makes the program “very unusual” and “very unique.”

“We are excited to figure out how to make the training as rigorous as possible, given that the faculty and the student will be in two different locations,” Earl said.

Earl said the college and department have been in talks to start the program since 2018.

She gave credit to a program at the college with a similar structure that started in 2018, the M.F.A creative writing program.

“We were able to really ride on the heels of that success, and a lot of procedures, policies, and great ideas were already in place,” Earl said. “It really streamlined the process of getting all of the information together and getting all of the details sorted out.”

Earl said the creative writing program and its early success really got the department going in getting the theater program started.

Dop also is the director of the M.F.A program of creative writing and that program runs under the same model.

“I think in some ways, it made it possible to imagine how to do a theater one,” Dop said.

Earl hopes to get right into some content with workshops, panels, discussions or possibly rehearsal presentations.

In the fall semester next year, the first course is on equity, diversity and inclusion in theater.

Five faculty mentors have been hired to teach the program. The department will begin accepting applications for potential students in January.

There's been more of a push for diversity over the past decade, and it’s beginning to trickle out, and Earl said the program and college want to be a part of that movement to make things more diverse and more inclusive.

“We have a big problem with diversity and audience members, probably in large part because sometimes it can be difficult to see your experience on stage, and if you're not seeing it on stage, then what's in it for you to go?” Earl said.