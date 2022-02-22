Randolph College adds musical theatre minor

Randolph College announced it will add a musical theatre minor to its academic offerings. The program is slated to open next fall.

Randolph's performing arts department is composed of the music, theatre, and dance departments, which recently consolidated. The college also boasts Endstation Theatre Company, which serves not only as an entertainment venue for the community and region, but a place where students and other artists can practice and hone their theater careers. Endstation also frequently features musicals.

“When we think about musical theatre, we obviously think about the ‘triple threat.’ Somebody who can sing, someone who can dance, and someone who can act,” said Emily Chua, interim chair of the dance department, a music professor, and the primary leader of the new minor development. “It was a matter of writing the minor in a way that balances meeting those three legs of the stool, if you will.”

The main driver for developing this specialized minor was widespread, consistent student interest, Earl and Chua said.

“So many of them are interested in musical theatre. So many of them are taking classes to sort of strengthen their triple-threat skills anyway, and we felt like it was time to recognize those efforts and be able to allow them to put something on their transcripts that would let them declare their interests and their hard work,” Earl said.

The new minor will benefit not only current students who want to declare a musical theatre minor but also help recruitment efforts, Earl said. The college has consistently heard many high school students looking into attending Randolph express interest in a musical theatre specialization.

“We’re just thinking about ways that the courses can serve more students, and also kind of hone in on the real interest that we’ve been seeing in recent years,” Chua said. “It’s the right time to make this kind of a change in the curriculum, and make this addition so we can keep up with where the students are, and meet them with a responsive curriculum.”

Chua wrote the proposal for the new minor and sent it to the college’s curriculum committee after department faculty voted to support the program’s development last winter. The support from college administration, Chua said, has been tremendous, and she is grateful for it.

Musical theatre degree programs are not brand new in higher education institutions, Earl said. Some larger universities offer specializations, such as a bachelor's in musical theatre. Randolph’s smaller size, however, offers the advantage of letting performing arts students also explore other areas of interest, often in the liberal arts and humanities. It is not uncommon for Randolph students to have more than one major or minor.

Many core courses that will be part of the musical theatre minor already exist, Earl said, but a few new courses also have been developed for the specialization, such as a class called “Dance from Stage to Screen.”

Eventually, Chua said she hopes the college can offer a major in musical theatre. Until then, however, having a minor is the starting point.

“We’re just excited to be able to add something like this for the students. This is such a student-centered institution that being able to respond like this to student interest is really satisfying, from a faculty perspective,” Chua said.

