Amy Carrier, president and CEO of Centra, will deliver the keynote speech at Randolph College’s commencement ceremony this May.

Carrier served as the market president of Bon Secours Hampton Roads Health System and previously as chief operating officer of the Bon Secours Virginia Health System before joining Centra in September 2021.

For the first 10 years of her career, Carrier worked in health care, managing physician practices and later hospital finance.

She also has served on boards including the Virginia Center for Health Innovation, the Central Virginia Community College Education Foundation and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, according to a release from the college.

“Amy has a long and illustrious career as a leader in the health care sector,” Randolph College President Sue Ott Rowlands said in a release. “She brings to Centra years of experience, and she will provide our students with an exemplar of leadership excellence.”

The commencement ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. May 21 in Randolph's WildCat Stadium.