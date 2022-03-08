Randolph College announces new president

Randolph College announced its new president on Tuesday: Sue Ott Rowlands, a professor of theatre arts in the School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University who also served as that school's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs from 2014 until 2021.

Ott Rowlands will be the private Lynchburg school’s 11th president; she will begin at her post July 1. Current president Bradley W. Bateman announced last summer his June 30, 2022 retirement after nearly a decade of service.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Randolph College, I am extremely pleased that Sue Ott Rowlands has been selected to become our 11th president,” Hank Hubbard, chair of the board of trustees, said in a news release. “In addition to a strong background of administrative and academic success, Sue brings a high energy level, a great sense of humor, and most importantly, a keen focus on, and a successful track record with, student success. We are excited about the opportunity to work with Sue to build on the positive trajectory that Bradley W. Bateman has established for the College over the past nine years. Sue is looking forward to becoming an active member of the Randolph and Lynchburg communities.”

Ott Rowlands was born in Oklahoma. She earned her undergraduate degree in education with a speech/theatre emphasis from Oklahoma Christian College and a master's in acting and directing from the University of Oklahoma, according to the news release.

Prior to her tenure at NKU, Ott Rowlands served as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech. She also served as interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor and chair of the Department of Theatre and Film at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

“It is my great joy to join Randolph College at this particular time when the College is poised for growth and ongoing excellence,” Ott Rowlands said in the news release. “I was attracted to Randolph by a number of things, including its rich tradition as a woman’s college, its academic innovation in the TAKE2 curriculum model, its reputation as having a dedicated faculty and staff, the range of sports programs, its location and beautiful campus, and the diversity of its student body.”

She said she plans to support the college in growing new enrollments, fiscal stabilization, and creative solutions to issues confronting liberal arts colleges in today’s higher education landscape.

“In my mind, Randolph College has all of the right pieces to make it a strong, competitive institution. I look forward to helping the College’s aspirations become reality,” she said.

Ott Rowlands’ appointment comes after a competitive search process led by the presidential search committee, which was made up of trustees, including several alumnae, faculty, staff, and students, and guided by Isaacson, Miller, a national executive search firm.

Karen Campbell ’77, co-chair of the presidential search committee and member of the board of trustees, said in the news release that the search for the president included more than 50 hours of virtual conversations, presentations, interviews and in-person visits to campus.

As a member of Actor’s Equity Association, the professional actors union, Ott Rowlands has worked at theaters around the country. Her creative research agenda remains active through the development and touring of solo performance pieces. Ott Rowlands has performed in India, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, Chile, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Wales, England, the Czech Republic, and Sri Lanka.

Ott Rowlands has been on the faculties of professional training programs throughout the country, including Circle-in-the-Square, New York University, The Actor's Space, the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, Western Maryland College, and the Cleveland Play House. She has taught internationally and has conducted residencies in multiple countries.

Ott Rowlands is a member of Phi Beta Delta, the society of international scholars.

Though she will not begin her tenure until July, she has begun preparations for her move and will soon make initial contact with those on campus.

