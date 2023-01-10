Randolph College announces Yusef Salaam as keynote speaker for MLK celebration

Randolph College announced author and activist Yusef Salaam will be the keynote speaker for the college’s annual celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

At age 15, Salaam was one of five teenagers who were wrongly convicted in 1990 of the rape of a woman jogging through Central Park in New York.

His conviction was overturned in 2002 and the group’s story has been profiled in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series "When They See Us" and Ken Burns’ "The Central Park Five" Documentary.

Salaam has advocated for criminal justice reform, prison reform and the abolition of juvenile solitary confinement and capital punishment, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Barack Obama, according to a release.

“We are thrilled that Yusef Salaam will be giving the keynote during our annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration this year,” Randolph College President Sue Ott Rowlands said in a release. “He has done such important work advocating for criminal justice reform and educating the public about mass incarceration. His story is one that needs to be heard, and I know it will resonate with and inspire our students and members of the Lynchburg community.”

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 in Smith Hall Theater on campus.