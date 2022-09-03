Randolph College begins school year with new president

Randolph College began classes for its fall semester last week, which kicks off President Sue Ott Rowlands' first year in leadership at the private Lynchburg school.

Ott Rowlands said she never thought she would ever be the president of a college.

“There was a point where I realized I really liked working in positions where I felt I could make a difference,” Rowlands said. “And I suppose in higher ed, being a president or a chancellor gives you the opportunity to make a difference, and so that's what drives me."

Prior to stepping into leadership at Randolph, Ott Rowlands served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Northern Kentucky University from 2014 and 2021.

Prior to her tenure at NKU, she was the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Ssciences at Virginia Tech. She was also a professor and chair of the Department of Theatre and Film at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

It was last fall when Ott Rowlands learned about the opportunity at Randolph.

“I'd been at Virginia Tech, so I knew the region and thought this would be great to get back to Virginia, to the Blue Ridge,” Rowlands said. “The strengths, the history and the traditions of the institution really appealed to me.”

Ott Rowlands was announced as the school's 11th president in March and began her term July 1.

A goal the president has for the university is to grow enrollment. Total enrollment now for the college is close to 600 students. Her goal is to increase it to about 800 to 1,000 students.

Another goal is to work on a new strategic plan. Randolph College’s current strategic plan runs through next year.

Ott Rowlands said school officials will do a lot of research on their position in the market, compare Randolph to other similar liberal arts schools to take a look at their best practices and take an overall look at what could be done better.

Ott Rowlands also wants to get to know alumni, a process she already has begun. She said it’s important because a lot of the alumni are from the Randolph-Macon Woman’s College era.

“They're passionate about the college; they loved their experience here. They really are devoted to the place and and for most of them, the fact that it's now Randolph College is a little bittersweet because they recognize how special it was when it was just a women's college,” Ott Rowlands said.

Elizabeth Perry-Sizemore — interim provost, vice president for academic affairs and a graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College — said Ott Rowlands is someone who has a very strong appreciation for Randolph's history as a women’s college.

"She admires what we do now and how we do it,” she said.

Gary Dop, dean of graduate studies and innovation, said it has been exciting to get to know Ott Rowlands and see her passion for student engagement and collaborative working.

Dop said one thing that’s great about Ott Rowlands is her background as a longtime theater instructor and administrator.

“I think she really brings that sense of collaboration to the table to work with faculty and staff, the college and students as well,” Dop said.

Zeinab Elkhansa, a senior and Randolph College student government president, said it’s been great for the students to have Ott Rowlands on campus.

“She walks around campus all the time so you really can’t miss her. It’s really nice to see her,” Elkhansa said.

Rowlands said for it to be a successful first year, she would like to see three key things: an uptick in enrollment and retention, as they have seen a 4% increase in retention numbers in recent reports; the relaunch of Randolph's Martin Science Building, as they have plans to renovate and add to the existing building to support STEM areas; and the beginning of new academic programs, as they have an interest in STEM areas and some social science areas.

The president said students should expect that she'll be present and visible to them.

“They can expect that I'll be working on their behalf. You know, really every moment of the day, because that's what I'm here for. It's all about the students,” Ott Rowlands said.