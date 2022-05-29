Randolph College celebrates 'the promise that you represent' in Class of 2022

Randolph College honored more than 100 students at commencement on Sunday under sunny skies at WildCat Stadium in Lynchburg.

College President Bradley Bateman started the ceremony by welcoming families and friends and acknowledging the accomplishments of the class of 2022.

“Today we add these women and men before me to the list of graduates who are leaving this college prepared to reach extraordinary levels of achievement,” Bateman told the audience.

Graduate Alexander Saur — who studied sport and exercise health and fitness concern – said it feels amazing to reach graduation. Saur plans to continue school and be a physical therapist in the future.

“I put in a lot of work to get here, a lot of effort,” Saur said.

Rob Saur, Alexander's father, said it was very nice to see his son graduate.

“It was very nice to see the ending,” Saur said.

Charlie Small studied studio art, history and museum studies. Small explained it took a lot for him to reach graduation, including because he had a near-death experience after contracting COVID-19. Small plans to take a year off and return to graduate school.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling right now, to be perfectly honest,” Small said.

Roosevelt Montás — senior lecturer in American studies and English at Columbia University — gave the keynote address. The theme of Montás’ speech was the importance of a liberal education. He said one of the things that brought him to the ceremony was the fact that he and Bateman care passionately about the same things.

“What we have in common and what brings me here today, is a commitment to the values, practices and vision of a liberal arts college,” Montás said to the audience.

Montás went on to discuss the “transformative power" of a liberal education.

The senior lecturer explained his early life and how he landed in New York City in 1985, a couple of days before his 12th birthday. He and his older brother joined his mom, who at the time had a minimum-wage job. Montás said he grew up poor in a rural village in the Dominican Republic in a house made of palm tree planks. He explained this to the graduates to emphasize that he was an unlikely candidate for a liberal education.

“My point here is that when I speak about how a liberal education can illuminate a life and empower one to transform his or her reality, I speak from personal experience,” Montás said to the audience.

Montás ended his address by quoting Martin Luther King Jr.: "The arc of history is long, but it bends toward justice." He also encouraged students to think about how their education prepares them for a historical moment and their opportunity to make an impact on history.

“What we celebrate today is the promise that you represent, the promise of the unique and as-of-yet unimaginable contributions you will make as you put your shoulders to that arc of history,” Montás told the audience.

Bateman ended the ceremony by giving words of encouragement to fellow graduates, as this marks his last year at the school before retiring at the end of June.

“We need your contribution, we need the work you will do as citizens in this world,” Bateman said. “I thank you for these four years, I wish you good luck and Godspeed.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.