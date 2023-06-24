Normally, when people think of ticks, the first thought that comes to mind is the invertebrate falling from a tree and catching on to their skin, causing pain and infecting them with a pathogen such as Lyme disease.

A research group at Randolph College this summer have been taking a closer look at these invertebrates and all the different possibilities with its research of ticks in the Lynchburg area.

“I think a lot of people think that every tick carries a disease … Certainly that's not the case, and not every species is capable of carrying different pathogens, only certain tick species are capable of even carrying the pathogen that causes Lyme disease, for example,” said Erin Heller, assistant professor of biology.

Heller is doing summer research with two students, to bring more awareness to different species of ticks found throughout the area, specifically in public spaces such as parks.

“It seems, from my experiences and from experiences of people I've talked with, there's kind of a gap between the ecological data of going out and determining what species of ticks are in the area, what potential pathogens could be carried by these tick species and the medical profession,” she said.

The professor said the hope is to share information on common species of ticks found within Lynchburg, and to bridge the gap between the ecological research side and the medical field.

Bridging this gap is something that intrigued Gracie Oliver, a rising junior and biology major at Randolph College, noting it would be “really interesting” to do research and look at the data from the field work and ecological side instead of the medical side.

“I think there's a lot of stories out there of people struggling with illnesses and struggling with diseases and struggling with a lot of different things that doctors just can't diagnose, because they're not looking at it from all angles,” she said. “So I think this angle is a really important one to keep in mind when being a doctor or going through medical school or doing anything like that.”

Ethan Caldwell, also a rising junior and biology major at Randolph College, said he has had a “deep interest” in invertebrates for the past couple of years and would like to do field research in the future, which is something that stood out to him about the project.

“This was like a great opportunity to go into both of those interests and learn more things,” he said.

Since the end of May, the group has visited and taken tick samples from five different sites in the area — Riverside Park, Peaks View Park, Blackwater Creek Trail, Randolph College's campus and Percival’s Island.

Oliver said each day, Monday through Friday, the group comes in and grabs equipment and visits one of five sites to start the day.

At each location, Oliver and Caldwell go to three spots — grassy areas, forest edges and the forest. Caldwell drags about a one square meter cloth across the designated transect, which is about 30 meters long.

He explained after dragging the cloth about a quarter of the way down the transect, he flips it over to check for ticks, doing nine transects per day.

If there are any ticks collected on the cloth, he puts the invertebrate in a vial and labels it with the time and date.

While Caldwell drags for ticks, Oliver uses a quadrat — one meter square, using PVC pipes — to calculate characteristics of the land within the transect, such as humidity, light intensity and temperature, as a way to find a correlation between environment and the amount of ticks found.

They also calculate the land cover, whether its a rocky area, mossy area, grassy area or bare dirt, which helps the group get an idea of where ticks are found the most.

After field work, the group comes back to the lab to record data.

The group uses a microscope to determine the species of ticks, the number of species they’re getting and what life stages they’re in.

“If you go to parks around here, there's usually signs up that'll say … ‘beware of ticks’ and it'll have a species on it. So we're trying to see if that's accurate, and if there's more you'd need to watch out for,” Oliver said.

The four common species of ticks the group has found so far are lone star ticks, rabbit ticks, black-legged ticks and dog ticks.

The eight week long research project will continue for the group until July 12 and Heller explained that as the project “weighs down,” the plan is to take the species found and research what kinds of pathogens are associated with them.

The goal is to share the information with the Lynchburg Health Department and also the public about the area and parks they travel to frequently.

Their work is also part of a pilot project of the Ecological Research as Education Network, a group with a growing focus on creating a model for collaborative ecological research involving students and faculty from primarily undergraduate institutions.

Caldwell said it has been an “interesting process.”

“I had actually never had any experience with ticks before this. So it's been interesting to say the least and a little anxiety inducing in the wild, but it's been fun,” he said.

Heller doesn’t want anyone to be discouraged to go outside and enjoy the public parks and trails; however, she encourages others to just be aware.

“We want people to be outside and to enjoy nature, but just to be aware that, you know, ticks can live in these environments, too. It's important just to check yourself,” she said.