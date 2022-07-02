Randolph College group researching how children engage with multimedia music

"Let It Go," the smash hit single from Disney's 2013 animated movie "Frozen" was the ninth best selling song in 2014, selling more than 3 million copies. There was a time when it seemed you couldn't go anywhere without hearing it.

Now, nearly a decade after its debut, the song has made its way into a research project, helping Randolph College Psychology Professor Sara Beck and two of her students, Hanan Davis and Haley Mundy, analyze how children engage with multimedia music.

Beck mentioned the researchers used it because has been ubiquitous with children for years.

“It seems like a really interesting opportunity to take a pretty naturalistic approach to really ask kids what they thought it was about,” Beck said.

Beck said there's a video element to many music platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. Seeing how children interact with music that has a narrative element to it through video is a unique approach.

“What we’re working on here is how they reason about musical meaning and I think it is an approach I haven’t seen taken,” Beck said.

Davis and Mundy interviewed kids ages 3 to 10, gathering participants using fliers with QR codes. There was an online consent process parents filled out also, which the two students used to setup Zoom interviews as they reached out to parents using email and phone calls.

They broke the interviews into three parts — visual comprehension measure; watching the clip of the movie's main character, Elsa, singing; and questions about specific lyrics.

For the visual comprehension measure, researchers took screen captures of Elsa and asked children to pick between two picture squares, one red and one yellow. The squares showed two different expressions of Elsa, and they were asked to pick the square that accurately describes how Elsa was feeling when she sang "Let it Go."

In the second part of the interview, Davis or Mundy watched the clip of Elsa singing with the children. They had three checkpoints within the clip where they asked how Elsa was feeling and why the children thought Elsa was feeling that way.

In the final portion of the interview, researchers asked the children a handful of questions about specific lyrics throughout the song for interpretation. One example: What is Elsa wanting to let go of?

They transcribed these responses to generate themes. They also take the interview data and convert it into quantitative data that they can analyze. An example of quantitative data is a certain percentage of children used visual cues to explain Elsa’s emotions while singing. Researchers will take the data and generate percentages using common themes from the responses of the children.

“We have a wealth of data that we’re starting to go through and code,” Beck said.

Mundy said the interview process has been her favorite part.

“It’s so amazing to watch them think about it and then rationalize their initial answer,” Mundy said.

Davis said it’s fun to see where they are personally pulling their reasoning from.

“It’s really interesting to see those levels, depending on the ways that they rationalize or explain what they’re seeing is really cool,” Davis said.

Beck said an interesting take away from the lyrics portion is the "kingdom of isolation" lyric from the song. She said children began comparing that lyric to the pandemic and how people had to isolate themselves when they had COVID-19.

“It’s really not the focus of our question, but it’s tremendously interesting to me to kind of go, wow, this broader context is absolutely influencing their lyric comprehension,” Beck said.

The plan is to write a manuscript and submit a journal article for peer review. Beck said they have not decided on which journal yet.

There are potential plans to one day create an interactive children’s book.

Davis and Mundy are rising seniors this year, both majoring in psychology.

Mundy said she hadn’t participated in helping with qualitative data gathering, interview-based research and coding before, and she credited her professors at the college for .

“If you mention that you’re interested in research in general, there are opportunities to join,” Mundy said.

Davis said she is thankful for the overall research experience.

“This in general just has been a really good opportunity for me to get a better sense of all the different things that go into research,” Davis said.

The summer research program comes to an end July 7. This is the first focused summer that students have worked on this topic of research with Beck.

“I’m so impressed with these students because they’ve been really fearless,” Beck said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.