Randolph College held an inauguration ceremony Saturday afternoon, officially installing Sue Ott Rowlands as its 11th president.

The inauguration began with some students, faculty and delegates from other colleges walking through the center sidewalk of campus, led by a bagpiper, as Ott Rowlands followed behind.

The group walked past the student center, along the back and would eventually turn into Smith Hall Theater, where the installation ceremony took place.

Hylan T. "Hank" Hubbard III, chair of the board of trustees, kicked off the ceremony.

“It is my honor to call to order these proceedings for the installation of Sue Ott Rowlands as the 11th president of the college,” Hubbard said.

Various faculty, colleagues and some students spoke during the ceremony honoring Ott Rowlands.

Karen E. Campbell, vice chair of the board of trustees and co-chair of the presidential search committee, said in her speech Ott Rowlands stood out as an “exceptional and innovative leader.”

“The search committee and the Board of Trustees saw in Sue Ott Rowlands the potential for a transformational leader who will not only encourage us to raise our expectations, but also inspire us to meet and exceed those expectations,” Campbell said.

Senior Zeinab Elkhansa, student body president, became emotional during her speech when speaking about Ott Rowlands accepting the job and “bringing the energy we all needed.”

In an interview, Elkhansa said having meetings in Ott Rowlands' office regarding student government turned into a personal connection, as they were able to get to know each other and their families.

“I think that’s everything and that’s primarily why I enjoyed being around her,” she said.

Virginia Hill Worden, former graduate and interim president from 2006-07, said this was one of the most uplifting events she has seen on campus for years.

“I think the response to this new president is so open-hearted and warm. The students love her, the faculty seems to be supportive of what she's doing … It's just a wonderful moment in the history of the college,” Worden said.

Ott Rowlands was announced as the school’s 11th president in March 2022, and assumed office on July 1, 2022.

In an interview, Ott Rowlands said she couldn’t believe it’s already been a year for her as president.

She said there were a lot of changes — the introduction of new academic programs, new athletic programs and instituting the renovation of the Martin Science Building, which she said is an almost two-year project.

In an interview with The News & Advance in September, those were all things she said would make a successful first year.

In regards to enrollment and retention, she said Randolph College is “significantly ahead” and she is “very hopeful and enthused” with where the college is currently.

“We don’t feel like we can just sit back and let things evolve, you know slowly, we have to really make sure we’re applying the right amount of pressure to move things forward in a positive way,” she said.

The president said the thing she’s most proud of right now are the academic programs, because the college has been able to “harness the creativity and the innovation of the faculty.”

Faculty and staff worked on proposals and were able to suggest programs they believed would be successful at the college.

She said those ideas are "bringing us forward more fully into the 21st century, while still remaining true to our liberal arts roots."

Looking ahead to year two, Ott Rowlands said it's going to be “in a way, more the same,” as the college looks to build from her first year.

“I guess it’s been a pretty good year,” Ott Rowlands said laughing.

John E. Klein, the ninth president at Randolph College who was at the helm during the college's transition to a coed institution, said he loves Ott Rowlands' energy and thinks it's wonderful students and faculty seem to be behind her.

“She really wants this college to succeed and be all that it can be and I'm just happy that the college has survived the difficult times of coeducation and that it is flourishing,” Klein said.

Near the conclusion of the ceremony, Ott Rowlands took an oath of office and addressed the audience.

The president promised to honor the college’s past — traditions of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College — and to position it “for a thriving future as we create teams of leaders who work together to support each and every one of our students.”

“I promise to work tirelessly towards these efforts, and I join as your president with humility, curiosity and a deep appreciation for my role in our promise to you,” Ott Rowlands said.