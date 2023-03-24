There were many "oohs" and "aahs" from the crowd Thursday night as Randolph College kicked off its 15th annual Science Festival with a keynote performance from professional juggler Greg Kennedy.

More than 150 people, including children, faculty, residents and students, filed into Smith Hall Theater for the performance.

This was Kennedy’s second time performing at the festival, known as SciFest for short. He said in an interview he really enjoyed being back.

“It was great; it was fun. We did a lot more stuff then we did last time,” Kennedy said.

Another highlight of the evening: Jessica McIntosh, environmental science and biology teacher at E.C. Glass High School, was awarded this year’s SciFest Science Teaching Award from Randolph, aka STAR.

STAR honors a high school science teacher who has contributed “significantly to the lives of their students and who exhibits excellence in the teaching of science,” according to a release from the college.

The award provides a $1,500 stipend to the recipient and a $1,000 unrestricted grant to the recipient's department.

The keynote performance from Kennedy followed the honor.

Kennedy started the show by saying, “I spend a lot of time thinking about juggling,” and began juggling balls followed by rings.

Clubs and boxes also went airborne as Kennedy tossed up to five different items at a time.

During the show, Kennedy would explain a particular juggling technique, relate how he became interested in the technique and demonstrate the skill coupled with music.

Over the course of his performance, he took the concept of juggling balls and used structures he built, such as a plastic half sphere he can bounce balls inside of.

In his performance, Kennedy said “juggling with my mind” is what the show is about.

He explained in an interview there’s a sports component in juggling, where people try to, for example, add to the amount of balls they can juggle, but his idea is to find alternative and creative ways to juggle various items.

Bryan Paczynski, physician assistant student at the University of Lynchburg, said he thought the performance was "thrilling."

One thing that stood out to him was Kennedy’s story and how he got into juggling.

Kennedy worked in engineering for three and a half years before slowly transitioning into juggling, a hobby he had begun at age 15.

While working at his job, he began working at home in his shop experimenting with the art of juggling using engineering principles.

Kennedy won a gold medal at the International Jugglers' Association Championships, took a leave from work and never looked back.

Mollie Walsh, outreach coordinator at the Lynchburg nonprofit makerspace Vector Space, said she did some reading leading up to the show, because she is helping with the Maker Faire on Sunday. The Maker Faire is a venue for engineers, artists, scientists and crafters to show their hobbies, experiments and projects.

Overall, she thought the performance was great.

“I’ve never been to any show where someone had all of these props, and I think that part was really incredible,” Walsh said.

Peter Sheldon, director of SciFest and professor of physics and engineering, said Kennedy was the first keynote performer the college brought back for the festival.

“He just seems like the perfect match for us in a lot of ways,” Sheldon added. “That combination of science and art, and the fact that he’s so enthusiastic about being here.”

SciFest started as a single science-themed day in 2005 and evolved into a multi-day festival in 2009.

The first year they had about 47 students from the local elementary schools, and that number grew each year.

Initially, the science day was aimed at students in third through sixth grades. Sheldon said with parents coming to him asking to expand the age range, and also being inspired listening to astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson give a speech about the World Science Festival, he decided to expand it.

Saturday, the college will host a Science Day for third through sixth graders and for children ages 3 to 7.

Sunday, the Maker Faire will feature hands-on science exhibitions on campus. Both days' events will be held on Randolph's campus at 2500 Rivermont Ave. The Science Day runs from 11:45 to 4 p.m. and the Maker Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the events are free to the public and will have prizes and refreshments.

Sheldon said it feels “so good” to watch the events and the participation from the children.

“I truly do it because it’s an amazing feeling. Science is hard to get people excited about and that’s why we do it,” Sheldon said.